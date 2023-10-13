Taylor Swift Hugs New Pal Brittany Mahomes as They Cheer On Travis Kelce at the Chiefs Game

Image Credit: John Salangsang/Shutterstock Fati Sadou/ABACAPRESS.COM/Shutterstock

Taylor Swift has a new buddy in her life! The 33-year-old pop singer was spotted hugging Patrick Mahomes’ wife, Brittany Mahomes, while cheering on Travis Kelce at the Kansas City Chiefs against the Denver Broncos. This was the third football game that Taylor has attended this season.

The “Love Story” artist and Brittany’s moment was captured on TV during the game on October 12. For the night out, Taylor wore a plain black dress and a red Chiefs jacket, while Brittany, 28, rocked a white long-sleeved shirt and yellow pants. Patrick’s wife even channeled early-2000s Taylor by curling her blonde locks into long ringlets. To complete her look, Taylor wore a gold necklace and red lip stain to match the team jacket.

At one point during the game, Taylor was also seen hanging out with Travis’ mom, Donna Kelce. The two women have made headlines for their sweet new friendship, as the “Look What You Made Me Do” hitmaker is rumored to be dating Travis, 33.

Swifties aren’t expecting Taylor to make a public statement about Travis yet, but she has made it clear that there is something going on between them. Over the past month, the Grammy Award winner attended two separate Chiefs games. Her recent Arrowhead Stadium appearance came just one day after Taylor appeared at the premiere of her Eras Tour film at The Grove in Los Angeles.

Travis, unfortunately, didn’t make it to the Eras Tour red carpet on October 11. However, he has spoken out about their relationship. The football tight end first sparked rumors that he was pursuing Taylor in July. At the time, he revealed that he tried to give Taylor his phone number on a friendship bracelet at one of her Eras Tour concerts. However, they didn’t cross paths due to her hectic schedule.

“I did the whole friendship bracelet thing and told everyone how butthurt [I was] that I couldn’t meet her. You miss 100 percent of the shots you don’t take!” Travis told his brother, Jason Kelce, during a September 27 episode of their podcast, “New Heights.”

Now that they’ve connected, the two-time Super Bowl winner noted that he would keep the personal details of his and Taylor’s romance out of the public eye — despite the constant attention they are receiving over their romance.

“She’s not into media,” Travis explained at the time. “Like, I am doing this show every single week and having fun during the NFL season on other guys’ shows. And any other show I go on from here on out — I am enjoying life, and I sure as hell enjoyed this weekend. And so, everything moving forward, me talking about sports and saying, ‘alright nah’ is kind of have to be where I keep it [sic].”