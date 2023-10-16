Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Hold Hands on Another NYC Date Night After Confirming Relationship

Image Credit: Shutterstock

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce had a jam-packed weekend that culminated with another romantic dinner date in New York City. The new couple was spotted holding hands with smiles on their faces while leaving the Waverly Inn restaurant on Sunday night (October 15) in photos obtained by PEOPLE. Taylor, 33, stayed close to Travis, 33, as they walked through the paparazzi after enjoying a dinner date in the Big Apple for the second night in a row. The “Anti-Hero” singer wore a black and green floral top with a black mini-skirt, while the Kansas City Chiefs player had on a black T-shirt with a beige jacket and matching pants.

Earlier that day, Travis went to the Philadelphia Eagles-New York Jets game at Metlife Stadium in New Jersey to support his brother Jason Kelce, who plays for the Eagles. Taylor did not go to the game with Travis even though fans were expecting her to be there with him. The night prior, the lovebirds enjoyed a night out in the city after they both made surprise appearances on Saturday Night Live. They went to the SNL afterparty with some of the show’s stars at Catch Steak before they grabbed dinner just the two of them at Nobu restaurant.

Taylor and Travis are definitely the “it” couple of the moment. Taylor has been to three of her beau’s football games over the last month, two of which were at the Chiefs’ Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, and every time she’s sat with Travis’ mom Donna Kelce in a suite. The latest Chiefs game that Taylor attended was against the Denver Broncos on Thursday, October 12, the day after she celebrated her Eras Tour movie premiere in Los Angeles. Travis couldn’t go to premiere since he had to prepare for his game in Kansas City.

“Welcome back to Taylor Swift” – NFL 😂 If you have Prime, you can watch the Chiefs game tonight there! pic.twitter.com/kUrm1hT0vw — Taylor Swift Updates (@SwiftNYC) October 12, 2023

While Taylor and Travis both have very busy schedules, they’ve continued to make time for each other when they can. On an episode of his and his brother’s New Heights podcast in September, Travis explained that he wants to keep his relationship with Taylor out of the spotlight as much as possible, which isn’t easy to do considering how famous both of them are.

“What’s real is that it is my personal life, and I want to respect both of our lives,” Travis explained. “She’s not into media. Like, I am doing this show every single week and having fun during the NFL season on other guys’ shows. And any other show I go on from here on out — I am enjoying life. And so, everything moving forward, me talking about sports and saying, ‘alright nah’ is kind of have to be where I keep it [sic].”