Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Seemingly Confirm Romance With PDA-Filled Date at NYC Restaurant: Photos

Image Credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock / Jason Squires/Shutterstock

Taylor Swift, 33, and Travis Kelce, 34, seemingly confirmed their rumored romance by showing off PDA in public for the first time on Saturday night. The lovebirds were photographed holding hands while headed to Nobu restaurant in New York City, NY, and looked like they were having a great time. The singer wore a long gray peacoat over a black crop top, black pants, and heels, while the athlete wore a white, gray, and yellow patterned jacket over a white button-down shirt, brown pants, and white sneakers.

At one point, Travis helped Taylor, whose blonde hair was pulled up, in and out of the back of the vehicle they were driving around in. There was also video taken of the moments they walked in and out of the restaurant and they happily greeted staff and thanked them for having them as guests.

Taylor and Travis’ latest date happened shortly before they made surprise appearances on Saturday Night Live. The former introduced rapper Ice Spice‘s performance and the latter appeared in a special NFL sketch that also featured cast member Kenan Thompson and host Pete Davidson. The new couple also reportedly hit up an SNL afterparty with some of the show’s stars at Catch Steak after the filming of the episode. An eyewitness told TMZ they were kissing and Travis had his hand on Taylor’s waist throughout the night before they left around 4 AM.

Before Taylor and Travis had their PDA-filled date over the weekend, the “Midnight Rain” crooner attended the Kansas City Chiefs tight end’s football game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO on Thursday. It was the third time she publicly attended a game and watched her new beau from the crowd. Her first game was in late September and the second was earlier this month.

In addition to cheering on Travis and the Chiefs, Taylor was busy attending her Eras Tour movie premiere at The Grove’s AMC Theaters in Los Angeles, CA this past week. She looked incredible in a light blue strapless gown with cutout sections as well as matching heels, and posed for epic photos on the red carpet of the event. She also took the time to take photos with fans waiting outside the theater before they all went in to see the three hour concert on the big screen.