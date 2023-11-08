Travis Kelce Reportedly Heading to Argentina to Support Taylor Swift During Next Leg of ‘Eras Tour’

Image Credit: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Taylor Swift, 33, is taking her Eras Tour to Argentina and her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, 34, is reportedly joining her! The Kansas City Chiefs football star is set to jet off and see the Grammy winner live in South America over the weekend, a source confirmed to Page Six on November 8. Taylor is set to perform in Buenos Aires from November 9 through November 11.

Taylor Swift arriving in Argentina for the Eras Tour. pic.twitter.com/2txXx9wsSr — Pop Base (@PopBase) November 8, 2023

Despite making time to see his leading lady perform, Travis is committed to his NFL duties. “He has to be back on Sunday for practice on Monday,” the insider explained. The 34-year-old’s trip to South America fits in perfectly with his schedule, as he is not set to play again until November 20. Just before the Thanksgiving holiday in the U.S. Travis will face off against his brother, Jason Kelce’s team, the Philadelphia Eagles.

The same day, Travis seemingly hinted that he would be traveling soon during his New Heights podcast. “My skin’s getting real pale. I gotta go somewhere sunny,” he told his brother during the episode. “Somewhere south … Closer to the equator.” Although he didn’t specify where he would be, Taylor’s tour will be taking place in South America from November 9 through November 26.

Elsewhere that day, Swifties spotted what appeared to be the “Anti-Hero” songstress arriving in Argentina via a private plane. In a video shared via X (Twitter), Taylor seemingly stepped out of the plane in an all-black outfit and sneakers. She took cover with a black umbrella and dodged the cameras before she stepped into her vehicle. It’s unclear if her beau was with her upon her arrival, however, due to Travis’ comments it could be likely.

The latest on Taylor and Travis’ romance comes just a few days after she was spotted enjoying a girls night out in New York City over the weekend of November 4. During her night on the town, Taylor was accompanied to dinner alongside Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid, Sophie Turner, Brittany Mahomes, Cara Delevingne, and more. Brittany, 28, later took to Instagram on November 7 to share photos from the fun evening. In the snapshots, Taylor posed alongside the former soccer player and her friends as they sipped on champagne.