Brittany Mahomes Shares New Photos With Pal Taylor Swift After Fun Girls Night Out

Image Credit: AFF-USA/Shutterstock

A night to remember! Following Taylor Swift‘s night out with a group of her famous friends, former soccer star Brittany Mahomes took to Instagram to share a carousel of photos from the evening. The 28-year-old shared the snapshots with the Grammy winner on November 7, notably just a few days after their outing with Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid, Sophie Turner, Cara Delevingne, and more.

In the first slide, the “Anti-Hero” hitmaker held Brittany close and draped her arm around her. The new besties toasted with glasses of champagne alongside Brittany’s friends Lyndsay Bell and Paige Buechele. The second snapshot featured Taylor and the ladies sipping on their drinks, as Paige puckered up for the group photo. For the caption, the blonde beauty simply added champagne glasses and a sparkle emoji.

Soon after Patrick Mahomes‘ wife shared the photos with her 1.5 million followers, many of them took to the comments to react to seeing her hang with Taylor. “Best times are with the girls,” one admirer penned, while another added, “Yes – girls just want to have fun!” Meanwhile, a separate fan joked that Taylor and Brittany were now “Insta official.” A fourth fan couldn’t help but express their FOMO after seeing the photo. “the things I’d do to go for a drink w this group,” they gushed.

As mentioned above, the photos from the outing come from Taylor and Brittany‘s dinner date with their other pals in NYC on November 4 (see photos here). While out in the Big Apple with her pals, Taylor rocked a plaid mini skirt, a dark long-sleeved top, and sexy thigh-high leather boots. Meanwhile, Brittany sizzled in a navy blue jumpsuit and white winter coat. Selena, who was also pictured with the ladies, looked elegant in a monochromatic beige ensemble with black heels.

Taylor and the mother-of-two‘s friendship became a topic of conversation online after the songstress began dating Patrick’s teammate and NFL star Travis Kelce. Last month, a source close to the two told US Weekly that Brittany is “thrilled” about their bond. “Brittany is thrilled to be building a genuine friendship with Taylor. They’ve hung out a couple of times and have grown fairly close in a short period of time,” the insider said on October 13. “Brittany thinks Taylor is so sweet, and down to earth, and they get along really great.”