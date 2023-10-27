Brittany Mahomes Supports Taylor Swift’s ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’ With Sweet Social Media Post

Image Credit: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Brittany Mahomes, 28, is definitely enjoying her newfound friendship with Taylor Swift, 33. The wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes took to Instagram Stories on Friday, October 27, to share a short video clip supporting her friend, whom she was seen hugging at a recent Chiefs game. The simple clip showed what appeared to be a promotional package containing a light blue collegiate sweater with ‘1989’ embroidered in white on the upper left, and a small tag near the bottom with Taylor’s initials, ‘T.S.’ Underneath it was what appeared to be a handwritten note and a photo of the cover art for the song. The mom of two tagged Taylor’s Instagram account and added the hashtag “#Taylor’sversion” to the post.

It’s no surprise Brittany is backing up Taylor on her big release day — the duo is clearly enjoying getting to know each other, as Taylor’s newly minted boyfriend Travis Kelce is teammates with Brittany’s husband. And a source claims the “Antihero” singer and Brittany are definitely comfortable with each other.

“Brittany is thrilled to be building a genuine friendship with Taylor,” an insider told Us Weekly for an October 13, 2023 report. “They’ve hung out a couple of times and have grown fairly close in a short period of time. Brittany thinks Taylor is so sweet, and down to earth, and they get along really great.”

Not everyone is thrilled with the new friendship, however. Brittany’s longtime friend, and Travis’ former girlfriend, Kayla Nicole, unfollowed Brittany and member of the Mahomes family after she and Taylor began to enjoy each other’s company. But there’s a simple explanation, the sports reporter said.

“I do think it’s important to publicly address this because I did publicly unfollow people,” Kayla told PEOPLE for an interview published Wednesday. “The reality is I know these people in real life,” she explained. “And so, in real life, I’ve communicated to these people why I’ve had to publicly make the decisions that I made.”

She further explained that she’s simply protecting herself as news continues to emerge about Travis and Taylor’s relationship. “She knows that I love her,” she said of Brittany. “That’s a lot of history and friendship there, that doesn’t change overnight. But publicly, because things are happening so quickly and so publicly, I have to protect myself. That’s really all that is. The love is still there.”