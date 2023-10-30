Taylor Swift & Brittany Mahomes: Inside Their Friendship Amid the Singer’s Romance With Travis Kelce

Image Credit: Shutterstock

Taylor Swift’s relationship with Travis Kelce may be an Internet-shattering topic, but fans can’t get enough of her friendship with new pal Brittany Mahomes! Brittany is Patrick Mahomes’ wife, and she has welcomed the “Shake It Off” artist into the football world with open arms. To learn more about Taylor and Brittany’s friendship, keep reading.

How Long Have Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes Been Friends?

It’s not currently clear whether Brittany and Taylor ever met in the past. However, they reportedly got close right after the Grammy Award winner started attending some of Travis’ football games. During one game, the NFL’s cameras captured a viral moment between Taylor and Brittany — a celebratory handshake! Whether if the exchange was an impromptu moment or not, Swifties loved seeing how close the duo had already become. They’ve even been spotted in deep conversation and sharing hugs throughout other Chiefs games.

Shortly after their on-camera handshake shook up the Internet, Us Weekly reported that Brittany was “thrilled” to have such a “genuine” friendship with the “Lover” hitmaker.

“They’ve hung out a couple of times and have grown fairly close in a short period of time,” a source told the publication in October. “Brittany thinks Taylor is so sweet, and down to earth, and they get along really great.”

On top of developing a strong friendship, Brittany and Patrick even attended one of Taylor’s record-breaking Eras Tour concerts over the summer, the outlet reported.

Do Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes Hang Out?

The two successful women exchanged phone numbers after Taylor attended her first Chiefs game in September, according to TMZ. The outlet also reported that they frequently text outside of sports events. Additionally, Taylor and Brittany took shots together at an afterparty, not to be confused with the other fiesta where the “Willow” artist was seen kissing Travis on the cheek.

What Do Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes Think of Taylor and Brittany’s Friendship?

Travis and Patrick have been teammates for six years. Now that the buddies are seeing Brittany and Taylor’s sisterly bond grow, the Chiefs players want to create their own meme-worthy handshake, Patrick joked during an October 23 interview on the Kansas City radio station KCSP.

“I need to talk to Travis because me and Travis don’t even have a handshake yet,” the quarterback revealed. “So, I mean, they’re ahead of the game on us. So, we’re gonna get on the whiteboard, and me and Trav are gonna figure out a handshake so that we can try to one up theirs.”