Girls Night! Taylor Swift Steps Out With Selena, Gigi, Sophie, Brittany and More in NYC

Image Credit: Shutterstock

Squad goals! Taylor Swift stepped out in New York City with an A-list group of women, including Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid, Sophie Turner, Brittany Mahomes, Cara Delevingne, and more on Saturday, November 4.

The crew was all smiles as they were caught leaving the trendy eatery Bond Street in the Big Apple. In photos obtained by TMZ, Taylor, 33, could be seen walking out of the restaurant arm-in-arm with Selena, 31, and holding hands with Brittany, 28. Behind them, Gigi, 28, and Sophie, 27, appeared to be in a deep conversation.

Not surprisingly, the squad was dressed impeccably for their dinner date. Taylor wore a simple long-sleeved black sweater, plaid skirt, and thigh-high boots while Brittany rocked a blue jumpsuit that featured a diamond-encrusted halter neckline, which she accessorized with a white coat and matching handbag. Selena looked cozy in a camel-colored turtleneck and matching pants, and Gigi looked every bit of a supermodel in a black shirtdress and knee-high boots. As for Sophie, the Do Revenge actress flaunted her tall figure in jeans, a blue plaid blazer, and matching heels, and Cara, 31, covered her bob haircut with a funky bucket hat.

The “Cruel Summer” singer is soaking in all the time with her friends before taking off for the second leg of her “Eras” tour in March 2024. Brittany, who is married to Kansas City Chief quarterback Patrick Mahomes, is the newest member of Taylor’s group, as they’ve become closer in recent months amid the “Cardigan” artist’s relationship with tight end Travis Kelce.

The “Blank Space” singer isn’t the only member of her friend group who has made headlines as of late. Selena deleted her Instagram after receiving backlash for posting about the Israel-Hamas war and has been radio silent publicly. Gigi has sparked romance rumors with actor Bradley Cooper, and Sophie was photographed kissing British aristocrat Peregrine Pearson amid her divorce from Joe Jonas.

Taylor became famous for having a star-studded squad around the time of the release of her 1989 album in 2014. Since then, she has narrowed down her inner circle and reflected on her friendships in the prologue for 1989 (Taylor’s Version), which she released on October 27.

While thanking fans for sticking with her during public “slut shaming,” she joked, “You, who knew that maybe a girl who surrounds herself with female friends in adulthood is making up for a lack of them in childhood (not starting a tyrannical hot girl cult).”