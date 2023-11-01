Sophie Turner Spotted Kissing British Billionaire Peregrine Pearson Amid Joe Jonas Divorce

Image Credit: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Sophie Turner is embracing the single life amid her divorce from estranged husband Joe Jonas. The former Game of Thrones actress, 27, was spotted kissing British billionaire Peregrine Pearson over the weekend in France, according to a photo published by The Sun on October 31.

In the picture, Sophie wrapped her arms around the 29-year-old aristocrat as he pulled her in for the kiss. She wore a long black trench coat with matching loafers, a red baseball cap, and the U.K. native wore her blonde hair in a side braid. Peregrine also wore a long black coat as he and Sophie stood near a car while smooching.

Later that weekend, Sophie and Peregrine reportedly attended the Rugby World Cup together in England, where she helped present the trophy. The outlet reported that the duo “arrived together.”

“They stood there for a few minutes and were chatting and laughing a lot,” an insider told the outlet. “He then took his hat off and leaned in to give her a big kiss. After the kiss, they parted ways.”

For Joe’s part, the “Hesitate” crooner, 34, was performing with his brothers Nick and Kevin Jonas in Anaheim, California, for their band’s tour. During an October 29 concert, Joe officiated an onstage wedding for one of their band members, percussionist Molly Lopresti. Before bringing the happy couple to the front of the stage, Joe explained to the audience how they created this special moment, according to a viral social media video.

The DNCE frontman explained that Molly told the JoBros, “’Look, I’d love to go on tour with you guys, but the only problem is I’m supposed to get married to my fiancé, Nick.’ We said, ‘Let’s figure this out, we gotta help them out in some way. If only we knew an ordained minister on this tour.’ Oh wait, [we do].”

Two days later, Joe took his and Sophie’s daughters, Willa and Delphine, out trick-or-treating for Halloween night, according to Daily Mail.

Joe and Sophie’s divorce made nationwide headlines last month. The exes — who got married in 2019 — suddenly split and announced their separation in September, to the shock of their fans. They were then embroiled in a messy custody dispute for several weeks. Sophie filed a lawsuit against Joe, claiming that she found out about their divorce through the media and alleged that she and Joe were planning on moving their daughters to the UK. However, Joe denied this through his attorney, noting that Sophie was aware of their split and that he wasn’t aiming for a large custody dispute.

The two eventually settled on an interim agreement on the custody of their kids in October and said in a joint statement, “After a productive and successful mediation, we have agreed that the children will spend time equally in loving homes in both the U.S. and the UK. We look forward to being great co-parents.”

For Peregrine’s part, he reportedly split from his ex Princess Maria-Olympia of Greece and Denmark — a model and the goddaughter of King Charles III.