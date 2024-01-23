How Taylor Swift Reacted to the Little Girl Jason Kelce Lifted at Chiefs Game

Ella Piazza got the ultimate Swiftie experience at the Kansas City Chiefs playoff game against the Buffalo Bills when Jason Kelce gave her a lift to show her sign to Taylor Swift during the game on Sunday, January 21. Ella, 8, opened up about her experience with local news outlet WHEC. Ella also revealed how the “Shake It Off” singer, 34, reacted to the sign.

Ella recalled the experience, revealing how Jason, whose brother is Taylor’s boyfriend Travis Kelce, helped her get noticed by the popstar. Ella’s mom Jessica revealed that they “were just hoping to see her walk in or walk out,” but they knew someone who was sitting in a suite near Taylor, who switched seats. “Her friend’s brother was like directly in front of Taylor, so, we walked over there and then the two guys in front of us were yelling to Jason, like… give her a chance,” Ella told the local station. “Then, Jason drank his beer and then he opened up the window, he climbed out of the suite and gave the girl next to us a photo and then he said, ‘Let’s show Taylor this sign.’”

The young fan revealed that the singer had a sweet reaction to the sign, giving her an excited wave. “Taylor like smiled, she was so happy and she did like this with her hand,” she said before demonstrating herself. “Like oh my goodness, I feel like shocked and happy at the same time.”

While Ella wasn’t rooting for the Chiefs, her parents said that they added a few Taylor-inspired pieces to her Bills outfit, including a sweater that said, “In my playoffs era,” referencing the singer’s “Eras Tour.” The young Swiftie admitted that she’d been a fan for about three years, and knowing that her favorite singer would be there got her very excited for the game. “I like her personality and how she sings and when I heard that she was going to the Bills game I thought, ‘Yeah!’ Buffalo Bills plus Taylor Switft equals best first game ever!'” she said.

Taylor’s presence at the Chiefs’ playoff win against the Bills made quite a few headlines. Besides Jason showing the fan’s sign to the popstar, Travis also made heart hands at his girlfriend after he scored a touchdown. Taylor was also spotted hugging Jason’s wife Kylie Kelce while they both rooted for the Chiefs.