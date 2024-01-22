Jason Kelce Lifts Fan at Chiefs Game to Show Taylor Swift Her Sweet Sign

Jason Kelce understands the Swifties. The 36-year-old Philadelphia Eagles player took the time to help a young fan show off a sign that she made for Taylor Swift during the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills game on Sunday, January 21. As seen in a new social media video, Jason came down from the suite to lift up the little girl so that Taylor, 34, could get a good look at her poster.

“We’re going to show this to Taylor,” Jason said to the young fan as he lifted her up and walked her over toward the window of the suite where he, Taylor and the rest of Travis Kelce’s inner circle was cheering him on from. Not only that, but the football center also stopped to take pictures with the younger fans as the crowd cheered him on.

Although fans were eager to get a glimpse of Taylor, 34, supporting Travis at the game, many claimed that Jason stole the show. Despite playing for one of the Chiefs’ rival teams, Travis’ older brother didn’t hesitate to go all out in rooting for the Chiefs by ripping off his shirt and wearing a Chiefs beanie.

“We came for Taylor and Travis and have fallen in love with Jason and Kylie [Kelce],” one TikTok user commented under the clip. “He just gave those two girls core memories that they’ll NEVER forget,” another added. “I don’t even like football, but Jason is that guy, dude,” a third person chimed in.

It’s still unclear if Taylor actually saw the fan’s sign after Jason brought her over. However, the “Karma” singer was spotted celebrating her boyfriend’s successful game throughout the night. Travis was even seen blowing her a kiss and holding up Taylor’s signature heart hands gesture after scoring a touchdown on the field.

In addition to Jason, Taylor was also seen watching the game next to Donna Kelce and Patrick Mahomes’ wife, Brittany Mahomes. Since Taylor and Travis have stated that they share similar family values, Taylor’s family have previously been spotted at some of Travis’ games. Taylor’s dad, Scott Swift, was also seen bonding with Travis at one of Taylor’s South American concerts from her Eras Tour at the end of 2023.

After watching Jason’s recent Swiftie nod, social media users gushed over Taylor’s association with the Kelces’ tight-knit family.

“I can’t help but believe Taylor needed this family in her life, and they needed her! So beautiful!!!” one TikTok commenter wrote. “Honestly, if I were Taylor Swift, this moment would 100 percent solidify that I want to be part of that family,” another fan agreed.