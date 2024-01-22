Travis Kelce Puts Up Taylor Swift’s Heart Hands After Scoring a Touchdown During Chiefs Playoff Game

Travis Kelce is truly a Swiftie, and it showed during the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills game last night. The 34-year-old football tight end was seen celebrating a touchdown by holding up Taylor Swift’s signature heart hands gesture on the field. Fans immediately shared the captured moment to social media during the Sunday, January 21, game. After scoring the touchdown, Travis blew a kiss to Taylor, 34, and held up her famous hand gesture. The pop star was cheering on her boyfriend from the suites with his brother, Jason Kelce, and their mom, Donna Kelce.

The crowd in the suite was seen hugging and enjoying Travis’ moment. Even Jason, 36, who plays for the Chiefs rival team the Philadelphia Eagles, went full-on party mode by ripping off his shirt and wearing a Chiefs beanie. Throughout the night, the football center was spotted cheering on his brother’s team, and he even went to a Bills tailgate before the game started, according to various social media clips.

TRAVIS KELCE TOUCHDOWN! Taylor celebrating! The heart hands 🫶🏽😭 pic.twitter.com/B7rJHF9GsQ — ✩ CEL ✩ (@moonlithoax) January 22, 2024

Although most of the evening was all fun and games, many Bills fans couldn’t resist booing Travis’ clan for cheering on the Chiefs. According to other viral videos, Jason was seen jumping out of the suite shirtless to cheer on his brother, which many Bills fans booed. In another clip, Taylor was seen arriving at Highmark Stadium, where a few Bills hecklers booed her. However, the “Lover” artist simply blew a kiss to them in response.

Travis and Taylor’s romance has been the talk of the town since she attended her first Chiefs game last September. At the time, her presence at the game surprised many entertainment and sports fans alike, but Travis had previously expressed an interest in her over the summer when he tried to pass Taylor his phone number during one of her Eras Tour concerts.

Travis Kelce's suite is LIT pic.twitter.com/sZQ6MGaiI6 — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) January 22, 2024

Throughout the fall of 2023, the two were constantly followed by paparazzi and fans whenever they were spotted in public together. They also supported one another’s careers, as Taylor continued to attend Chiefs games while Travis flew to South America for one of her concerts.

It was later revealed that the duo had actually started dating in the summer of 2023, the “Karma” singer said during her TIME interview.

“This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell,” Taylor joked. “We started hanging out right after that. So, we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other.”

Now that the new year has begun, it doesn’t look like Taylor and Travis’ romance is slowing down anytime soon.