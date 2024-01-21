Travis Kelce Steps Out in Striped Outfit & Fans Compare it to Girlfriend Taylor Swift’s ‘Anti-Hero’ Look

Travis Kelce‘s latest outfit has Taylor Swift fans comparing the couple’s wardrobe choices. The NFL star, 34, walked out in a yellow blazer over a multi-colored striped top and a maroon knit beanie hat, in a new video posted by his and his brother Jason Kelce‘s New Heights podcast Twitter account. As soon as the clip went public, fans immediately pointed out how his look is very similar to one of the singer’s outfits in her “Anti-Hero” music video.

Taylor, 34, wore a collared striped short-sleeved shirt of similar colors and yellow pants, in the middle of the video, which can be seen below. She had her hair up in a ponytail as she sang some of the lyrics to the popular tune, and her supporters, who refer to themselves as “Swifties,” didn’t hesitate to comment about the lookalike outfits on social media.

“You look like midnights become your afternoon,” one comment on the video of Travis read, referring to the “Anti-Hero” lyrics. “The anti-hero has arrived,” another read. “I hope @taylorswift dressed you and I hope all the haters are mad,” a third user wrote.

Travis’ latest video comes after he made headlines for a very different reason. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end, who’s been dating Taylor since July, and Jason seemingly shaded Green Bay Packers player Jonathan Owens after he famously said he felt like he was “the catch” in his marriage with Simone Biles. They were talking about the 2024 People’s Choice Awards and the nominations for Athlete of the Year, which include Travis and Simone, but not Jonathan.

“How is Simone Biles on this but her boyfriend [sic] isn’t?” Jason quipped in a clip of the episode. Travis then joked that he wasn’t sure how he made the list either. “How am I on this?” he laughed, before later saying, “Owens? Played some good ball over there, I guess.”

Shade or not, Travis has been having a great year when it comes to gaining new fans over the past six months. The skilled football player has been under a different spotlight ever since his romance with Taylor went public. The Midnights creator has been regularly showing up to his games to cheer him on since the end of September and they seem to be going strong.