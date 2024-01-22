Taylor Swift Hugs Kylie Kelce as They Cheer on Travis Kelce in Sweet Photo

The Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills game was a family night for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce! The 34-year-old pop star was seen bonding with her boyfriend’s mom, Donna Kelce, brother, Jason Kelce, and Jason’s wife, Kylie Kelce. Taylor and Kylie were even seen sharing a hug while celebrating the team’s success.

In the photo that was share via X — previously known as Twitter — Taylor and Kylie posed for a picture with a fan and all were wearing Chiefs swag for the event.

Throughout the game, the NFL’s cameras captured a few brief moments of Taylor cheering on her beau. At one point, Patrick Mahomes’ wife, Brittany Mahomes, was seen tugging Taylor after the Chiefs seemingly scored. In another moment that quickly went viral, Jason, 36, was seen lifting up a young Swiftie to show Taylor a sign that she had made for the pop star.

📸| Taylor, Kylie and Aric Via aricjones on IG pic.twitter.com/yLmMSBK9AY — Taylor Swift Updates 🩵 (@swifferupdates) January 22, 2024

Since the “Karma” artist has formed a close bond with the Kelces, fans adore how she and Travis, 34, have maintained their family values throughout their relationship. In fact, Taylor’s family has reportedly been hanging out with the Kelce clan in recent months. The “Love Story” singer’s dad, Scott Swift, was even spotted in the crowd at one of Taylor’s South America Eras Tour shows alongside Travis.

During his WSJ Magazine interview last year, Travis opened up about how he and his girlfriend shared similar family morals.

“Everybody knows I’m a family guy,” the football tight end pointed out. “[Taylor’s] team is her family. Her family does a lot of stuff in terms of the tour, the marketing, being around, so I think she has a lot of those values as well, which is right up my alley.”

Elsewhere in his interview, Travis noted that he has “never dated anyone with that kind of aura about them,” referring to Taylor’s celebrity status. Everywhere the pair has been spotted in public, fans and paparazzi swarm them.

“I’ve never dealt with it,” he admitted. “But at the same time, I’m not running away from any of it. The scrutiny she gets, how much she has a magnifying glass on her, every single day, paparazzi outside her house, outside every restaurant she goes to, after every flight she gets off, and she’s just living, enjoying life. When she acts like that, I better not be the one acting all strange.”