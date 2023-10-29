Is Taylor Swift Attending Travis Kelce’s Next Kansas City Chiefs Game?

Image Credit: Trask Smith/CSM/Shutterstock / Casey Flanigan/imageSPACE/Shutterstock

Taylor Swift has already attended several of Travis Kelce‘s Kansas City Chiefs games since September, but will she be at the next one in Denver, CO? The Chiefs are set to play against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High later today (October 29), but unfortunately, it doesn’t seem like the singer, 33, will be cheering on her new beau this time around. Sources told TMZ that she is unable to attend because her Eras Tour is about to start up again in a little over a week, and preparation is needed.

Taylor’s first show back is set to take place in Buenos Aires, Argentina on November 9, three months after the end of the first American leg of the tour. She’ll be touring on and off over the next couple of months in international places like Brazil, Japan, Sweden, Australia, Canada, France, Italy and more. An insider recently told Entertainment Tonight that Travis plans on attending some of the “Midnight Rain” crooner’s international shows when his schedule allows so they won’t be away from each other for too long.

“Travis and Taylor are all in. The two are very into each other and are enjoying their time together but are also planning for the future. Taylor starts her international tour in November, and Travis is planning to be there to spend time with her,” the source said. “Travis and Taylor are very serious about their careers, and the two bond over that and want to show support for each other whenever they can.”

Travis first attended The Eras Tour in Kansas City back in July. Shortly after the show, he admitted he tried to give a friendship bracelet to Taylor with his phone number on it, but was unsuccessful. He then later revealed he invited her to one of his Chiefs games and she ended up showing up, instantly sparking serious romance rumors. Since then, the lovebirds have been seen out and about on dinner dates and at star-studded events, like a Saturday Night Live afterparty in New York City, NY.

Although neither one of them have officially confirmed a relationship, they haven’t been shy about showing off PDA during their latest outings. Taylor also posed while kissing Travis’ cheek after last week’s Chiefs game, in someone’s social media photo.