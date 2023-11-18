Taylor Swift Postpones Brazil Show After Young Fan’s Shocking Death: ‘Safety Comes First’

Image Credit: John Nacion/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Taylor Swift, 33, is putting the safety of her fans and crew first after a young fan shockingly died right before her Friday show. The singer was set to play her second of three concerts at Estádio Olímpico Nilton Santos in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on Saturday, but took to Instagram to announce that the show has been postponed due to high temperatures.

“I’m writing this from my dressing room in the stadium. The decision has been made to postpone tonight’s show due to the extreme temperatures in Rio. The safety and well-being of my fans, fellow performers, and crew has to and always will come first,” Taylor wrote in her message.

Just hours before Taylor postponed the show, 23-year-old fan Ana Clara Benevides died of a reported cardiac arrest before the “Midnight Rain” crooner hit the stage for the first of her three Brazil shows on the Eras Tour. Although a cause of death has yet to be officially confirmed, the temperature in the venue apparently hit 100 degrees Fahrenheit and fans were having trouble getting water to stay hydrated. Before Taylor started the show, she shared a heartbreaking message seemingly about Ana’s death.

“I can’t believe I’m writing these words, but it is with her shattered heart that I say we lost a fan earlier tonight before my show. I can’t even tell you how devastated I am by by this,” she wrote. ‘There’s very little information I have other than the fact that she was so incredibly beautiful and far too young.”