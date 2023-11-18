Taylor Swift ‘Devastated’ After Fan Reportedly Dies of Cardiac Arrest Before Brazil Concert

Image Credit: Chris Chew/UPI/Shutterstock

Taylor Swift, 33, is mourning a fan who reportedly died at her Eras Tour concert at at the Estádio Olímpico Nilton Santos in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on Friday night. The singer took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message that revealed she learned about the passing and is “devastated” from the shocking news.

“I can’t believe I’m writing these words, but it is with her shattered heart that I say we lost a fan earlier tonight before my show. I can’t even tell you how devastated I am by by this,” Taylor wrote in her message. ‘There’s very little information I have other than the fact that she was so incredibly beautiful and far two young.”

“I’m not going to be able to speak about this from stage because I feel overwhelmed by grief when I even try to talk about it,” she continued. “I want to say now I feel this loss deeply and my broken heart goes out to her family and friends. This is the last thing I ever thought would happen when we decided to bring this tour to Brazil.”

Although Taylor didn’t give details about the fan’s identity or death, reports started claiming the woman died of cardiac arrest after temperatures reached 100 degrees Fahrenheit in the venue. The venue also shared a message that confirmed the deceased is 23-year-old Ana Clara Benevides.

Shortly after Ana’s passing started making headlines, fans took to social media to claim that fans weren’t allowed to bring water into the venue and could only purchase it once inside. They also posted tributes to Ana and words to raise awareness about the dangers of heat during concerts.

Amid news of Ana’s tragic passing, Taylor made sure to assist fans with getting water when needed at Friday’s concert. Videos of her asking security to get concertgoers water surfaced online. “It’s very hot,” she said while on stage and asking where water was. “We just need to get water to them,” she continued, referencing the fans, before making sure they were being assisted and moving on with the show.