Taylor Swift Urges Fans to Stop Throwing Objects On Stage During Argentina Concert: It ‘Freaks Me Out’

Taylor Swift asked fans not to throw things on stage while she was performing her Eras Tour in Buenos Aires, Argentina on Sunday, November 12. The Grammy Award winner, 33, had to speak to the crowd after someone in the audience threw something near her as she was on the piano playing the Evermore act of her concert. And in true T-Swift fashion, she had the classiest response to the incident, which has become a troubling trend at concerts over the past year.

“Just because communication means having gentle, healthy boundaries, it really freaks me out when stuff gets thrown on the stage,” Taylor said in a calm manner. “Because if it’s on the stage then a dancer can trip on it.”

“I love that you bought presents and that is so nice,” she added, “but just, can you please not throw them on the stage. I love you so much.” Taylor went on with her concert and the incident didn’t happen again.

Taylor very kindly asking the crowd to not to throw things on stage "And just because communication means having gentle healthy boundaries – it really freaks me out when stuff gets thrown on the stage. Because if it's on the stage then a dancer…"

Taylor is not the first musician to deal with things being thrown onstage from the audience. Among the most notable celebrities was Bebe Rexha, who suffered an eye injury after an audience member threw their cell phone at her in June during a concert in New York City. That month, fellow songstress Kelsea Ballerini quickly walked off stage after a person in the crowd threw a bracelet at her. Another on-stage incident happened when P!nk was performing at the British Summertime Festival and a fan threw a bag with their mother’s ashes at the “So What” singer. As the issue kept happening at concerts, artists like Adele and Nick Jonas spoke out during a time they were each on stage and warned fans not to throw anything at them.

At her Buenos Aires show on November 11, Taylor made headlines for kissing new boyfriend Travis Kelce while she was exiting the stage. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end, 34, flew to Argentina to support Taylor as she kicked off the South American leg of her widely-popular tour. Taylor also changed the lyrics to her song “Karma” to mention Travis instead of her ex Joe Alwyn. “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs coming straight home to me,” Taylor sang, which made the crowd — including Travis, who was watching next to Taylor’s dad — go wild. Before she was linked to Travis, Taylor had a brief fling with The 1975 frontman Matty Healy earlier this year.