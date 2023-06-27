P!nk Is Shocked After Fan Throws Mother’s Ashes On Stage While She’s Performing: Watch

The 'So What' singer looked flabbergasted as a fan tossed their mom's remains while P!nk was performing at the British Summertime Festival in Hyde Park.

June 27, 2023


P!nk had a somewhat confusing (and completely unexpected) surprise guest during her performance at the British Summertime Festival in London’s Hyde Park.  An overly excited fan threw their later mother’s ashes on-stage while she was mid-song during one of the headline performances, and the “Just Give Me A Reason” popstar, 43, looked completely shocked.

The video shows P!nk walking up to the mysterious bag, which shows some powder in a zip-lock. As she picked it up, it appeared that the fan had labeled it that it was their mother’s remains. “This is your mom. I don’t know how I feel about this,” P!nk said into the microphone as she examined the bag. She gently placed it back down on the edge of the stage and proceeded to keep playing her hit “Just Like A Pill,” although she looked like she also wasn’t sure what to make of the situation.

While P!nk didn’t further address the incident, fans reportedly had given various gifts (like flowers and stuffed toys) to the singer throughout her performance, per The IndependentIt’s not clear exactly why the fan thought it was appropriate to toss their mother’s ashes on stage.

Even though human remains may be one of the stranger things that a singer has had thrown at them on-stage, P!nk hasn’t been the only popstar who has had foreign objects thrown at her in recent weeks. Bebe Rexha had a phone tossed at her while she was performing in New York City earlier in June. She was struck in the face and had a black eye from the incident.



The “Raise Your Glass” singer was the headliner for two days of the music fest on June 24 and 25. The performances came in the midst of her “Summer Carnival” tour. During both performances, P!nk’s daughter Willow Sage Hart, 12, joined her to duet the song “Cover Me In Sunshine.” Another star was also in attendance to witness P!nk’s epic performance. Gwen Stefani was spotted at the show rocking a pair of daisy-dukes and a cut-off t-shirt for ska legends The Specials.

