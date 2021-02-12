Willow Sage Hart: 5 Things To Know About Pink’s Daughter As They Release A New Song Together

Punk pop star Pink has a new music collaborator: her own daughter, Willow Sage Hart. Learn more about the talented nine-year-old known for her incredible singing voice.

Who is Willow Sage Hart, the name on Pink‘s upcoming song? Why, she’s the punk pop star’s nine-year-old daughter whom Pink shares with husband Carey Hart. Willow has teamed up with her famous mom to release an uplifting and original song, “Cover Me In Sunshine,” dropping this Friday, Feb. 11. The song — which Pink shared a snippet of in the tweet below — goes to show that Willow is following in the footsteps of her Grammy-winning mom.

“We thought we’d put it out around Valentine’s Day as a big old hug and kiss to all y’all,” Pink explained in the video above. Since the song drops in just a few hours, get to know the rising talent behind the track:

1. Pink’s daughter has amazed fans with her singing voice.

At just nine years old, Willow is already blowing away fans with her mature singing voice. On Feb. 10, Pink and Carey’s daughter made her TikTok debut and sang a few lines from her new song “Cover Me In Sunshine.”

“Cover me in sunshine / Shower me in good times / Tell me that the world’s been spinning since the beginning / And everything’ll be alright / Just cover me in sunshine,” Willow belted out with the expertise of a trained vocalist. Fans raved over the mini performance. “So vocals run in the family i see……,” one TikTok user commented, while another wrote, “we have another legend coming.”

2. Willow performed on ‘The Disney Holiday Singalong.’

Willow also showed off her singing skills during ABC’S airing of The Disney Holiday Singalong in Nov. 2020. At the time, not many fans had been aware of Willow’s special talent, so viewers were stunned when the nine-year-old teamed up with her mom to sing Nat King Cole‘s “The Christmas Song.”

However, that was not the first time Willow did a duet with her mom. She made her recording debut on “A Million Dreams (Reprise)” from The Greatest Showman: Reimagined in 2018 (you can listen above).

3. She is also known for her punk rock hair.

While Willow has picked up her mom’s musical skills, the young singing sensation got her punk rock flair from both her mom AND dad (he’s a famous BMX star, in case you didn’t know). Willow got a shaved mohawk hair makeover in Sept. 2019, and is currently sporting a rock and roll-approved pixie cut.

4. Willow has a younger brother, who fell sick from COVID-19.

Willow is the older sister of Pink and Carey’s four-year-old son, Jameson Moon Hart. He too made his singing debut on TikTok, which led many fans to tease that Willow’s adorable brother has a future in “metal” rock. While Jameson is healthy and rocking now, Pink revealed that he was “really sick” amid a scary battle with COVID-19 in April of 2020. The “So What” singer fell ill with the virus too, which got so bad, she had to go on “nebulizers for the first time in 30 years” (Pink suffers from asthma). Fortunately, Willow and her dad, Carey, managed to stay healthy.

5. There is a special meaning behind Willow’s name.

Pink may be a Hollywood superstar, but actually took inspiration from nature for her firstborn’s name. “The willow is my favorite tree. I grew up near one. It’s the most flexible tree in nature and nothing can break it — no wind, no elements. It can bend and withstand anything. I love that sentiment. I want that for her,” Pink told People in Dec. 2020.