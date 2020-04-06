Pink Reveals Son Jameson, 3, Is Still ‘Really Sick’ With Coronavirus & That She ‘Prays Every Night’

Pink has confirmed that she recovered from the COVID-19 virus, but admitted her son is still experiencing symptoms including a 100 degree fever and cough.

Just days after confirming that she and her 3-year-old son Jameson tested positive for Coronavirus, Pink, 40, is opening up about the toddler’s battle. “My three-year-old Jameson has been really, really sick,” the singer said in an Instagram live interview on Saturday, April 5 with author Jen Pastiloff. “There were many nights when I’ve cried and I’ve never prayed more in my life. It’s funny, but at one point, I thought they promised us our kids would be okay. It’s not guaranteed. There is no one that is safe from this,” the mom-of-two urged.

Pink came forward on Friday, April 4 to confirm her diagnosis via a lengthy Instagram post that criticized the lack of available tests. At the time, she revealed that only she and Jameson had become infected, but that husband Carey Hart, 44, and daughter Willow Sage, 8, were healthy. Pink has since recovered, but revealed in the interview that Jameson is still experiencing symptoms. “I’ve kept a journal of his symptoms for the past three weeks and mine as well. He still, three weeks later, has a 100 [degree] temperature. It’s been a rollercoaster for both of us,” she admitted to the On Being Human author.

“We’re better than we were…Last week I was on nebulizers for the first time in 30 years,” the Grammy winner added, referencing a medical device that changes medication from a liquid to a mist. Pink — born Alicia Moore — could also be considered high risk due to her ongoing health struggles with asthma. “I’ve had asthma really bad, had it for my whole life. It got really, really scary, I’m not gonna lie. In the beginning, all we were hearing was ‘If you’re young, this is 65 and older, all of the kids are fine’,” she revealed.

Pink went on to explain that she was fortunate to get a COVID-19 test because she paid for them — but remained critical of the governments approach. “We went out to get a test, and I totally understand why people are mad about that,” she said. “I had two tests before the labs even got it right. I was lucky to get two tests, I paid money for them — I think that’s a complete failure for the government that we can’t all just get tested right now. Then we would understand know what we are working with to make educated decisions.” The singer has since donated $1 million to COVID-19 related efforts.