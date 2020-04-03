Pink, 40, Reveals She Tested Positive For Coronavirus: ‘The Illness Is Serious & Real’

Pink and her 3-year-old Jameson were both diagnosed with COVID-19 after displaying symptoms, the singer confirmed via Instagram.

Pink, 40, is the latest celebrity to have Coronavirus. “Two weeks ago my three-year old son, Jameson, and I are were showing symptoms of COVID-19. Fortunately, our primary care physician had access to tests and I tested positive,” she began her lengthy Instagram post, shared on Friday, April 3. “My family was already sheltering at home and we continued to do so for the last two weeks following the instruction of our doctor,” she continued, captioning an adorable photo of the two at a pumpkin patch. In addition to Jameson, Pink and husband Carey Hart, 44, are also parents to 8-year-old daughter Willow Sage.

Since their diagnosis, the Beautiful Trauma and her son have thankfully recovered. “Just a few days ago we were re-tested and are now thankfully negative,” Pink — born Alicia Beth Moore — confirmed. The singer, who has publicly called out President Donald Trump in the past, went on to criticize the lack of testing available to Americans. “It is an absolute travesty and failure of our government to not make testing more widely accessible. This illness is serious and real. People need to know that the illness affects the young and old, healthy and unhealthy, rich and poor, and we must make testing free and more widely accessible to protect our children, our families, our friends and our communities,” Pink continued.

The Grammy winner also took the opportunity to announce that she will be donating money to COVID-19 efforts. “In an effort to support the healthcare professionals who are battling on the frontlines every day, I am donating $500,000 to the Temple University Hospital Emergency Fund in Philadelphia in honor of my mother, Judy Moore, who worked there for 18 years in the Cardiomyopathy and Heart Transplant Center,” she added. “Additionally, I am donating $500,000 to the City of Los Angeles Mayor’s Emergency COVID-19 Crisis Fund. THANK YOU to all of our healthcare professionals and everyone in the world who are working so hard to protect our loved ones. You are our heroes!” Pink also urged her seven million followers to abide by current stay-at-home orders and quarantine recommendations: “These next two weeks are crucial: please stay home. Please. Stay. Home.❤️.”

Friends and followers flooded the singer’s comments with message of support. “You are a goddamn legend! I love you Mama!” celebrity stylist Karla Welch gushed. “Thankful you and Jameson are feeling better. Your generosity astounds me and shows the level of love you have for your fellow human beings. Sincerely-you rick!” a fan also wrote.