Pink’s Son Jameson, 2, Welcomes Her Home With A Bouquet Of Flowers In Sweet Instagram Video

After returning from the Rock In Rio Music Festival in Brazil, Pink’s toddler made his mom’s ‘homecoming’ extra sweet with flowers! Jameson didn’t forget about dad, either.

This tops coming home to your sofa after a long work trip. Pink, 40, was gifted with a pretty flower bouquet, courtesy of her son Jameson Hart, 2, after returning to the States following a headlining gig at the Rock In Rio Music Festival on Oct. 5! The singer shared a video of the flower surprise to her Instagram on Oct. 9, and it’ll make you shed a tear. In the clip, Pink and her husband, Carey Hart, 44, drive up to what appears to be a ranch, and in climbs their toddler! “Mama, I got you flowers,” Jameson gushes as he enters the car, holding the bouquet. The toddler didn’t want his dad to feel left out, because he added, “I got you flowers, too!”

“Happy homecoming. Spider-Man and flowers 🌺,” Pink captioned the video. It was a clever reference to the Spider-Man: Homecoming film (Jameson was repping a Spidey shirt) and the fact that she was literally experiencing a “homecoming”! In addition to the performing gig in Brazil, Pink is nearing the end of her Beautiful Trauma World Tour, which kick-started in March 2018 and has its last show at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, TX on Nov. 2.

Pink’s kids really do look up to their punk-pop mom! Her daughter Willow Hart, 8, paid tribute to Pink’s past rock ‘n’ roll hairstyles by shaving half her head, which Pink’s husband revealed in an Instagram photo on Sept. 9. Carey shared an important PSA about owning your individuality, like his daughter does. “Loving my punk rock daughter. Remember everyone, fly your own flag,” the former motorcycle rider wrote. “There is no box to be put in. Its better to be your own self. Own it, and love it. And if anyone has a problem with it, tell them (politely) to move on. Cant wait to see the woman you grow up to be. I have a feeling you are gonna be strong, fierce, companionate, and caring. I’m so proud of you, willow.”

Pink previously revealed that motherhood “completely changed” her while speaking on the TODAY show in April 2019. “I’m much more open, I’m much more accepting of myself, I’m much more thoughtful,” Pink gushed to host Carson Daly. “I think about the world more, and what we’re leaving for these kids, and the direction we’re headed in. And so I guess it changes your music.”