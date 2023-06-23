Bebe Rexha Reveals Updated Photo Of Black Eye After Phone Assault: ‘Much Better’ Now

Bebe Rexha showed off how she’s healing after being hit in the face with a cell phone during a concert on Twitter. The “Me, Myself, and I” singer, 33, posted a close-up photo showing her black eye after a fan asked how she was doing on Friday, June 28. While the bruise was very dark, she revealed that she was feeling “much better” after the incident.

My eye black and blue now but much better!!!! Thank you!!! https://t.co/FBv9oG5NcG pic.twitter.com/InQwWLfqfM — Bebe Rexha (@BebeRexha) June 23, 2023

In the photo, the bruise around Bebe’s eye had become a dark purple color, with some yellow showing through. She also wore a bandaid over her eyebrow. “My eye black and blue now but much better,” she responded to a friend who asked how she was recovering. “Thank you!”

Bebe was hit in the face by a cell phone while performing at New York City’s Pier 17 on June 18. She was in the midst of performing her David Guetta collaboration “I’m Good (Blue),” when a fan launched a smartphone, hitting her in the face and abruptly hitting her. She was seen walking off the stage and holding her face after the incident.

After the mishap, she shared a photo of herself, showing off her bruised eyelid with some medical tape over her eyebrow. She said that she was “good” in the Instagram caption. At her first show back, she gave a speech before performing “In The Name of Love,” and she made light of the incident. “No phones in the face, thank God,” she joked.

Post-concert, Bebe still shared some photos and videos from the New York concert (before the phone run-in), and she said it was great, despite taking a phone to the face. “Although the show ended in an unfortunate way it was still an amazing show in my hometown. Thank you so Much New York. I love You. The Tour must go on,” she wrote on Instagram.

Bebe has powered through her injury and continued to perform on her “Best F****n’ Night Of My Life” tour, playing shows in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and Silver Spring, Maryland. She’ll keep on the tour until June 30, where she wraps up with a performance in Los Angeles, before she goes to Europe for a series of performances.