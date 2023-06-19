Bebe Rexha Breaks Silence & Shares Photo Of Her Face After Concert Attack

It was quite far from the best f’n night of her life when pop star Bebe Rexha was hit in the face by an intentionally thrown phone on June 18. The singer, 33, was rushed off-stage after the attack and it took until the next day for her to finally reach out about her condition.

“I’m good,” Bebe wrote in her short and sweet Instagram post, sharing a selfie of her face. From the photo, you can see her left eye is still swollen, still healing after the hit, and there seem to be several stitches around the eyebrow. In the following photo in the carousel, you can see the cut along her eye, deep and bloody, as well the smudged makeup on her face. No doubt, it was a rough night! She then took to TikTok to further prove how well she was holding up by showing off her injury all while singing her jam, “Best F’n Night of My Life”. Can’t keep a warrior down!

Fans and friends alike quickly sent her well wishes after posting the photo. Pal Pete Wentz dropped more than a few hearts to wish her well, while Selling Sunset’s Chrishell Stause posted in the comments, “I hope they caught the person-this is awful. So sorry that happened.” Police that spoke to NBC confirmed that Bebe was taken by EMZ to an area hospital to have her injuries examined. Meanwhile, the a 27-year-old man who threw a cellphone at the performer was taken into custody.

Absolutely great show ruined by a fan throwing their phone at @BebeRexha hopefully she is ok after that pic.twitter.com/4eBScgurv5 — Alex Chavez (@captiv_8_) June 19, 2023

The ‘Baby I’m Jealous’ performer, 33, was performing at the Rooftop at Pier 17 in New York as part of her “Best F’n Night of My Life” tour when out of nowhere, a cell phone came flying out of the crowd aimed directly at her head. Video from the audience shows the exact moment of impact and just how hard she was hit. Be warned, it’s hard to watch just how HARD she’s hit!

Here’s wishing Bebe a speedy recovery, so she can get back on tour doing what she loves most — hopefully for people who know how to behave themselves!