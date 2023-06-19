Bebe Rexha Pelted In The Face By Cell Phone While Performing In NYC: Watch

Ouch! Shocking video reveals the moment singer Bebe Rexha collapsed on stage after being hit in the head with a cell phone while performing.

June 19, 2023 8:28AM EDT
What the hell is wrong with people? HONESTLY! Bebe Rexha was rushed off stage after a phone hit her in the head at a concert in New York on  June 18. The ‘Baby I’m Jealous’ performer, 33, was performing at the Rooftop at Pier 17 in New York as part of her “Best F’n Night of My Life” tour when out of nowhere, a smartphone came barreling out of the crowd aimed directly at her face. Video from the audience shows the exact moment of impact and just how hard she was hit.

After she was hit, Bebe understandably can be seen collapsing in pain on stage before her team rushes to her side to escort her off. A 27-year-old concertgoer from New Jersey is being accused of throwing the phone and is being charged with assault, according to local NYC affiliate, ABC7. He is in police custody and is expected to be arraigned on June 19. Meanwhile, no official statement has been made from Bebe’s team about her condition. HollywoodLife has reached out for comment, but did not immediately hear back.

A confident, vibrant performer, it’s a terrible shame that Bebe’s show was cut short for such a violent reason. Anyone who has seen Bebe live knows just how much of herself she brings to her shows, something she takes a lot of pride in — being herself.

“I think it’s a journey,” Bebe admitted to HollywoodLife. “I think it’s about going through a phase. You don’t just wake up and think, ‘I’m a bad b**ch.’ For me, it was a journey, and there was a point where I just really didn’t like myself and I would say mean things to myself. I think self-love is a constant task. You have to learn how to say nice things to yourself and I feel like we always say nice things to other people but we never really say nice things to ourselves. So that was something that I had to work on and it was being at a low and just kind of switching it on,” Bebe shared.

As it stands, there are five more concerts –  Philadelphia, Washington DC, Atlanta, Orlando and Houston – left on her tour. Here’s hoping that Bebe makes a full recovery and that this New York won’t stop her from getting back out there.

