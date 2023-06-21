Bebe Rexha Jokes About Having ‘No Phones In The Face’ At 1st Show Back Post-Injury: Watch

Bebe Rexha joked about being injury-free during her first concert after getting hit in the face with a flying phone on Sunday, June 18. In a fan video that can be seen below, the 33-year-old pop singer spoke to her fans during the Tuesday, June 20 concert at Philadelphia’s Fillmore before heading into her next song, the 2016 hit she released with Martin Garrix, “In the Name of Love”. With a smile on her face, she said, “No phones in the face, thank God.”

Bebe next took a moment to take in the cheering crowd, and then began to sing the first verse of “In The Name Of Love”. However, she quickly stopped, as she became overwhelmed with gratitude. “Let’s do it again. I am seeing all the flags in the air and I’m getting emotional,” she informed the crowd as her voice cracked. It’s not clear if she was getting emotional over gay pride flags or Albanian flags, as she flew the latter at her Sunday night concert (seen below) in support of her heritage.

As noted above, the Philly performance was the “I’m Good” hitmaker’s first concert after getting a phone thrown at her head during her New York City concert. After being impacted, Bebe fell down to her knees and crew members rushed on stage to help her. Luckily, her injuries were minimal, as she got some stitches and was back on stage a few days later. After the incident, she took to social media to assure fans that she will be just fine. “I’m good,” Bebe humorously captioned her Instagram post, which showed a picture of her cut directly after her show and a picture of her bandaged stitches.

Bebe also shared a quick clip on TikTok, in which she sang the words to her hit song. “I’m good, yeah I’m feeling alright,” she sang as she removed her sunglasses to unveil her bruised eye and bandages.

Although Bebe seemed to take the situation with a grain of salt, her attacker was arraigned Monday night, June 19, and served five charges: two counts of assault in the three degree, one count of harassment in the second degree, one count of aggravated harassment in the second degree, and one count of attempted assault in the third degree, per TMZ. Furthermore, the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office claimed that Nicolas Malvagna, the man who threw the phone at the singer, admitted to doing so because he thought “it would be funny.” Yikes.

On the bright side, Bebe will make a full recovery and seems thankful that she can continue to perform for her fans. The “I’m A Mess” singer has seven more U.S. dates before taking her tour overseas.