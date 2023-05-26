Bebe Rexha Admits She’s Gained 30 Pounds After ‘Tough’ PCOS Diagnosis

Bebe Rexha has discovered what made her gain at least 30 pounds recently: PCOS. “I went to the doctor last year — and a lot of women actually have this and they don’t know about it — but they diagnosed [me] with PCOS, which is polycystic ovary syndrome,” she recalled on the Friday, May 26 episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show. She noted that the disorder — which is caused by a hormone imbalance, per Mayo Clinic — is “one of the leading causes of why women gain weight and are obese.”

The “I’m Good (Blue)” hitmaker, 33, said her diagnosis made her recent weight gain make sense. “I literally jumped, like, 30 pounds so quickly, maybe a little bit more,” she said. “But we gotta just be positive and just show people love.”

Bebe opened up about her PCOS diagnosis earlier this month while chatting with Gayle King on her SiriusXM show, Gayle King in the House. “I definitely struggle with my weight and I struggle with the way that I look, and it’s been tough for me. I just found out recently that I have PCOS and a lot of women have it,” she explained. “It’s tough. I think for me, I’ve been definitely struggling with my weight and I’ve been struggling with food forever.”

She even recalled that her weight was brought up when she signed her first record deal. “They kind of put it in my head and they said to me when I first got signed, ‘Are you ready to get into bootcamp shape? Because you need to lose 20 lbs. in order to do this career. Like you have to lose weight,'” she noted.

The Grammy-nominated artist candidly spoke about her weight gain in April after she realized the search suggestion in her TikTok videos is “Bebe Rexha weight”. Taking to Twitter to vent, she shared a screenshot of the search phrase and wrote, “Seeing that search bar is so upsetting. I’m not mad cause it’s true. I did gain weight.” She added, “But it just sucks. Thank you to all the people who love me no matter what.”

In a follow-up tweet, she added, “I’ve always struggled with my weight. A b**** likes to eat.” Sweetly enough, fans began replying with supportive messages of love and encouragement. Many also thanked her for being a body-positive role model. In reply to one fan Bebe wrote, “I’m working on myself everyday. Just discouraged a bit right now.”