‘Teen Mom 2’ Recap: Kailyn Lowry Receives A Heartbreaking Medical Diagnosis

Emotions ran high on this week’s new episode of ‘Teen Mom 2’. Especially after Kailyn received some heartbreaking news.

On the June 22 episode of Teen Mom 2, Kailyn Lowry went from helping Isaac become a young interior designer to worrying about her health after she realized it was becoming impossible for her to lose weight.

“I’ve noticed some changes in my body lately, and it’s been hard,” Kailyn said before tearfully explaining that she’s been having “super heavy periods” and “new challenges with not being able to lose weight”. Even though she had been “trying to eat right” and “decreased” her calories, nothing was changing. And “the comments online have been harsh”, she said before Instagram comments about her looking “puffy and swollen” and having a “diaper looking butt” appeared on-screen.

Emotions will run high on next week's #TeenMom2. 😳 pic.twitter.com/jCmXJPSwCP — Teen Mom (@TeenMom) June 16, 2021

So Kailyn took action and went to see her doctor to get some tests done. And when she got her results back, it “was a lot to process”. But after taking some time to thinking about everything, Kailyn revealed the big news while recording a new podcast episode — she had been diagnosed with PCOS, which stands for polycystic ovary syndrome.

Kailyn said “some people have trouble getting pregnant” with the syndrome, and it affects both “fertility and insulin resistance”. She’s also “predisposed to diabetes and other things [like] heart disease” because of it. It’s also “very hard” for her to lose weight, which is why Kailyn had been struggling for quite some time.

Kailyn said she plans on “getting it under control”, and even though she already has four kids, she wants to freeze her eggs since she may not be able to conceive naturally with her diagnosis.

Briana to the rescue! On tomorrow's emotional episode of Teen Mom 2, Jade struggles with a decision post-surgery and Briana shows us that our mamas stick together. 💖 pic.twitter.com/vCHLlo6w7Q — Teen Mom (@TeenMom) June 21, 2021

In other Teen Mom 2 news: Leah Messer sent Addie back to school for “in-person learning” since she wasn’t excelling at home amidst COVID, Briana DeJesus took care of Jade Cline and she continued to recover from her surgery, and Ashley Jones celebrated her engagement to Bar Smith with a fun-filled trip to Napa.

