Pink’s Kids: Meet The Superstar’s Amazing Daughter Willow & Son Jameson

Pink is an iconic singer who has won 3 Grammy Awards.

Pink has two children.

Pink shares her children with her husband Carey Hart.

Pink can do it all! The Grammy Award-winning singer, 43, is not only a legend in the music industry, but she’s also the proud mother of two children, who she shares with her husband Carey Hart, 47. The couple, who got married in 2006, welcomed their first child, daughter Willow Sage, in June 2011. Five years later, their son Jameson Moon joined the family.

Pink, whose real name is Alecia Beth Moore, loves being a mom so much. But recently, she told PEOPLE that she was initially “terrified” to have children because she was worried she’d “be a terrible mother.” And she couldn’t have been more wrong! “But, oh my God, being a mom is the most incredible thing I’ve ever done,” Pink also said in that interview. “It’s shocking how responsible I’ve become.” Here is everything you need to know about Pink’s two children, Willow and Jameson.

Willow Sage Hart

Pink’s daughter was born on June 2, 2011. “We are ecstatic to welcome our new beautiful healthy happy baby girl, Willow Sage Hart,” Pink wrote on Twitter when she announced her daughter’s arrival. “She’s gorgeous, just like her daddy #beyondblessed.”

Willow, now 11, has followed in her mother’s footsteps as a performer. In December 2020, Pink and Willow teamed up for The Disney Holiday Singalong where they performed a duet of the classic “The Christmas Song.” Willow was then featured on her mom’s 2021 single “Cover Me In Sunshine,” dueting with the popstar on a heartfelt ballad. A few months later, Willow joined her mom on stage at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards for an impressive aerial routine. Willow also has other passions that Pink revealed in a 2021 interview with PEOPLE. “Willow does gymnastics and reads Harry Potter and is convinced she’s going to Hogwarts when she’s 11, and I don’t have the heart to tell her that she’s not,” the “So What” singer said.

Ahead of her upcoming Trustfall tour, Pink revealed on The Drew Barrymore Show that she sat Willow down to talk about how they’re going to be spending a lot of time apart soon. “Willow and I had a really teary conversation about this tour because she has needs now,” Pink said. “Willow and I talk about almost everything — we have a great relationship and I told her, I said, ‘I know you have things that you want to do.’ This time, it means we’re going to have to miss each other a little bit occasionally. I’ve never been away from them.” Pink and Willow have the sweetest relationship!

Jameson Moon Hart

Pink’s son was born on December 26, 2016, and she announced his arrival on Instagram. The singer shared a photo of her husband holding baby Jameson, with the caption, “I love my baby daddy.”

Jameson, now 6, is the most adorable little boy and he’s so loved by both his parents. Pink frequently posts footage of Jameson doing all kinds of different activities on her social media. Jameson has also been to many red carpet events with his famous mom and the rest of their family. In an interview with PEOPLE, Pink revealed that her son “wants to be an astronaut.” She also said that both Jameson and Willow are “normal kids.”

Pink expressed her love for Jameson when he turned 6 in December 2022. The “Try” singer shared an Instagram tribute to her son where she called him a “miracle” and said that having him “exploded my head and my heart and made me bigger.” Pink also wrote to Jameson, “You are a miracle because you choose joy every single day. You make every room brighter, every life you touch happier, truer.. you are full body feelings. his world needs what you have. Thank you for being you. I adore you.”