Pink’s Daughter Willow, 11, Sings Olivia Rodrigo At X-Mas Concert & Mom Couldn’t Be Prouder

Musical talent runs in the family! Pink praised her daughter Willow for her epic performance at her first winter vocal recital on Tuesday, December 13. The popstar, 43, posted a video of her daughter, 11, showing off her singing abilities on Instagram. It’s clear Pink, whose real name is Alecia Hart, was a doting parent at the performance.

Willow performed “The Rose Song,” which was originally in the Disney+ series High School Musical: The Musical: The Series and sung by Olivia Rodrigo. In the video and caption, Pink celebrated her daughter’s vocal skills. “So proud of this girl (first recital) nailed it!” she wrote. “This 11-year-old (11,000-year-old soul) blows me away.” The “Just Give Me A Reason” star also tagged the “Good 4 U” singer.

Willow is Pink’s older child. She was born in June 2011. She and her husband Carey Hart, 47, also have a son Jameson, 5, who was born in December 2016. The Funhouse star and the pro biker have been married since 2006.

While the recital may have been Willow’s first, it’s not the first time that Pink fans have gotten to hear her sing. She was featured on her mom’s 2021 single “Cover Me In Sunshine,” dueting with the popstar on a heartfelt ballad. Before dropping the tune in February of that year, Pink had showed off her daughter’s singing abilities with cute videos on TikTok. Before gearing up to release “Cover Me In Sunshine,” the mother-daughter duo had teamed up for The Disney Holiday Singalong where they performed a duet of the classic “The Christmas Song.”

Singing isn’t the only thing that Pink and her daughter have in common! Willow joined her mom on stage at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards for an impressive aerial routine, which is one of the pop icon’s signature moves during her concerts.

While the mother-daughter duo share a similar passion for music, it’s not clear if Willow plans to pursue a career just like her mom. Pink herself has had a busy year! The singer dropped a new song “Irrelevant” in July, where she clapped back at the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe V. Wade. She also paid tribute to the late Olivia Newton-John with a performance at the American Music Awards in November. She’s also gearing up to release a new album TRUSTFALL in 2023 and a stadium concert tour next summer.