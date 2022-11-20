Pink’s Husband Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction Right Before Hitting AMAs Red Carpet: Watch

Call it a “catass-trophe.” Before Pink and her family made their way to the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles for the 2022 American Music Awards, the “Never Gonna Not Dance Again” singer posted a revealing video to her Instagram. “I’ve been tellin’ you guys that Mr [Carey] Hart has a juicy booty,” Pink, 43, said to her followers before turning the camera towards her and Carey’s kids, Willow Sage Hart and Jameson Hart. “What just happened to papa?” Pink asked Willow, 11, who shrugged. The soon-to-be 6-year-old Jameson shrugged. Apparently, Carey’s booty was too juicy for his pants.

“He ripped his pants!” said Pink before checking in on her husband. “Carey, you okay? What happened?” Carey, 47, said that “the ass blew out of my pants,” laughing off the pre-show wardrobe malfunction. The former motocross champ walked out of the bathroom in what appeared to be his shorts. Thankfully, a spare pair was found, or the tear was fixed for Carey to join Pink and their kids on the AMA’s red carpet.

Pink is scheduled to perform her new single at the AMAs and pay tribute to the late Olivia Newton-John. The Grease icon and music superstar passed away in August at age 73 after a yearslong battle with breast cancer. “She was an absolute icon, and also, she was a wonderful human being. I loved her voice. My daughter just got done doing Grease in her theatre production, and she actually helped me learn the song,” Pink told Entertainment Tonight ahead of the show. The statement mirrored the tribute Pink paid following Olivia’s death.

“I met her maybe three times- and she was an absolute angel. One of the loveliest, kindest, light from within human beings I have ever met,” she wrote on Instagram while sharing a black-and-white photo of her alongside Olivia. “Kindness personified. May she Rest In Peace, and may her family be held in love and light during this difficult time.”

Pink’s performance comes on the heels of her announcing her ninth studio album, Trustfall. The album is set for a Feb. 17 release date on RCA Records, marking her first LP since 2019’s Hurts 2 Human. Pink will also embark on the Summer Carnival 2023 Tour, kicking off the North American leg in Toronto on July 24. The tour will hit stadiums across North America, and Pink will be joined by Brandi Carlile and, Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo on select dates, with Grouplove and KidCutUp supporting on all dates.