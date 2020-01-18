Pink & Husband Carey Hart Take Adorable Kids Willow, 8 & Jameson, 3, For Day At Disneyland — See Pics

Pink’s kids had a blast in these adorable photos as they hit up all the best Disneyland rides, including the epic Radiator Springs Racers!

Pink, 40, and Carey Hart, 44, are the best parents ever! The couple were spotted taking their kids Willow, 8, and Jameson, 3, for a fun-filled day to the Happiest Place on Earth — a.k.a Disneyland — on Friday, Jan. 17. The family was led by a VIP guide through the park as they visited the various areas, including California Adventure’s epic Cars Land. Big sister Willow jumped onto Jameson’s stroller for a ride as Pink — born Alecia Beth Moore — pushed the two kids through the park!

The family looked like they were having a blast as they went for a ride on the Radiator Springs Racers! Jameson cozied up to dad Carey for the speedy Cars themed adventure, which features two simulated vehicles riding through a scenic landscape. They were also seen on the ultra-fast Incredicoaster, which whips riders upside down and hits speeds of 55 miles per hour. Earlier in the day, the family dined at the luxe Carthay Circle Restaurant which is located in Disney’s California Adventure.

The “Get The Party Started” singer was dressed for the occasion in a classic pair of Mickey Mouse Club ears and a red lipstick to match. She kept the rest of her ensemble casual, opting for a loose boyfriend jean, and a cozy black hoodie featuring a poster of Kiefer Sutherland‘s 1987 flick The Lost Boys. She accessorized with a smart Adidas sneaker, neck-tie scarf and rockstar-ready aviator sunglasses. At one point she could be seen sipping on an orange drink as she strolled through the park.

8-year-old Willow is turning out to be a fashionista just like her mom as she debuted a super cool purple hair do! The shade matched her ombre Nike colored sweatshirt, which she rocked with a black pair of leggings featuring silver stars. The little girl made headlines earlier this year when she shaved part of her head and looked like the coolest kid in school! “Loving my punk rock daughter…fly your own flag,” Carey captioned the pic. The doting dad was also low key for the outing, rocking a chino Dickie pant, Fox Racing hoodie and a black pair of sunglasses.