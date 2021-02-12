Pink’s Daughter Willow Sage Hart, 9, Shows Off Her Incredible Voice In New Duet ‘Cover Me In Sunshine’

Like mother, like daughter. Just in time for Valentine’s Day, Pink has teamed up with her 9-year-old daughter Willow for the uplifting track, ‘Cover Me In Sunshine.’

Two days before the holiday of love, candy hearts, and chocolates, Pink teamed up with her daughter, Willow Sage Hart, for the musical equivalent of a cheery Valentine. The “Blow Me (One Last Kiss)” singer and Willow delivered “Cover Me In Sunshine,” a track that’s as sunny as the title suggests.

“Cover Me In Sunshine” with my baby girl is out now!! Hope this one puts a smile on your face 🌞 https://t.co/HPWimNK8hA pic.twitter.com/EYor3S7H3v — P!nk (@Pink) February 12, 2021

After Pink kicked off the dreamy, acoustic-driven song, she let her daughter join in for the chorus that we all need to hear right now: “Cover me in sunshine / Shower me with good times / Tell me that the world’s been spinning since the beginning / And everything will be alright / Cover me in sunshine.” At the very end of the song, Willow even gets her own solo — listen above!

“Hi, everybody,” Pink said in a video posted to her social media on Feb. 10. “I wanted to check in and say ‘hi’ – which I did – and show you my dog –” Cut to the snorting dog sitting next to her. “—which I did. So, we all know this year has been different and challenging and, at times, terrifying and tumultuous and angsty and all the things. And I personally find comfort in music. I find comfort in song. I love singing with my daughter and my son. It’s a little different when [James Hart] does it, though. He’s going to be in a metal band. But, we have this song called ‘Cover Me In Sunshine’ that we recorded at home because it made us feel happy. So, we’re going to put it out for no other reason than that we hope the song makes you feel happy. We thought we’d put it out around Valentine’s day as a big ol’ hug and a kiss from us to all y’all.”

“Cover Me In Sunshine” was first debuted on Pink’s TikTok. In the preview, Willow chats with her mom (“Or I could sing ‘Cover Me In Sunshine’”) before launching into the chorus of the song. “Cover me in sunshine/ Shower me in good times/ Tell me that the world’s been spinning/ Since the beginning and everything will be all right/ Just cover me in sunshine,” sings Willow. Her vocal stylings were very much like her mother’s – which is no surprise – indicating that the world might be hearing more from Ms. Willow Hart in the future.

This isn’t the first time that Willow and Pink have sung together. The two teamed up for a version of Mel Tormé/Nat King Cole’s “The Christmas Song” during The Disney Holiday Singalong special on Nov. 30, 2020. In addition to Pink and Willow, Ciara performed with her two children, Future Zahir and Sienna. The question is now: when will Willow drop her debut EP? Maybe she’ll team with her brother and do a symphonic metal track? We could only hope.