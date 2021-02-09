Pink’s Daughter Willow, 9, Shows Off Her Singing Skills In Adorable New TikTok Video — Watch

Pink was so proud of her precious nine-year-old daughter, Willow, as she showed off her singing skills on TikTok! Check out her sweet rendition of ‘Cover Me In Sunshine.’

Pink‘s nine-year-old daughter, Willow, is showing a real aptitude for singing! The eldest child of the “What About Us” songstress, 41, was featured on Pink’s TikTok on February 8, where she made the decision to show off her dulcet tones for her mom’s many followers in the debut post. “Or I could just sing ‘Cover Me In Sunshine,'” Willow said to her doting mom.

After some playful mumbling from her mom, Willow launched right into the original tune, belting out lyrics like “cover me in sunshine / shower me in good times.” Throughout the whole clip, Willow’s vibrato and on-pitch tones resonated through the room. By the end of the video, the youngster snapped her fingers and her mom was truly impressed! After giggling to herself, Pink uttered, “oh, ok!” Clearly, she was so proud and moved by her daughter’s talent.

But this isn’t even the first time that Willow, who Pink shares with husband Carey Hart, has demonstrated that she has the vocals to potentially follow in her mom’s footsteps. On November 30, 2020, Willow joined her mom for a beautiful performance during the The Disney Holiday Singalong. The mother-daughter duo sang a rendition of Nat King Cole‘s “The Christmas Song,” and fans absolutely fell in love with Willow’s voice.

Prior to her performance with her youngster, Pink teased the duet on Twitter. “Wanna see me and a special guest sing one of our fav Xmas songs? Come and sing along with us!!!!” Naturally, fans were left wondering who the “special guest” could possibly be; after all, Pink has collaborated with the likes of Christina Aguilera, Keith Urban, and more. But seeing the singer belt out a song with her daughter was truly the perfect surprise!

It’s no secret that Pink absolutely adores her family, and sets an incredible example for her daughter and four-year-old son Jameson. Whether she’s using her voice to sing one of her hit tracks, or speaking out on essential issues facing society, Pink continues to impress her legions of longtime fans. We cannot wait to see more the of star and her youngster on TikTok — who knows, maybe we’re in for another mother-daughter duet in the near future!