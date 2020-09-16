Pink Rocks Leather Jacket & Floral Dress For Her ACM Awards Performance Of ‘One Too Many’ With Keith Urban

Pink looked incredible at the ACM Awards on Sept. 16! She wowed country fans with her signature style during her performance of ‘One Too Many’ with host Keith Urban!

We have a new favorite duo — Pink and country music! The pop-rock singer, born Alecia Beth Moore, brought out her best look for one of country’s biggest nights at the ACM Awards on September 16, and she totally impressed fans of country and pop alike. Pink rocked a floral maxi dress with a black leather jacket and a long silver necklace with matching earrings. Pink was brought in virtually for her duet performance of “One Too Many” with host Keith Urban. The song looks back on memories of “drinking on my own” and “staring at my phone” before asking a loved one to “come take me home.”

Tonight, Pink performed with the host during the safe, socially distant ACM Awards held at three iconic Nashville locations. However, Keith and Pink’s duet seemed like a virtual fusion between the artists, with the backdrop changing hues and Keith and Pink seemingly separated by a wall. The team-up between the two music icons might seem surprising, but their styles blend perfectly for a genre hybrid. The collaboration is featured on Keith’s new album, The Speed Of Now Part 1, which the country star partially wrote while in quarantine and comes out Friday, September 18.

In fact, Keith sung Pink’s praises before the song even dropped. “I’ve always loved Pink’s voice,” Urban said in a statement, according to our sister publication Rolling Stone. “But her artistry and her multi-faceted ability to create, and her God-given talent, truly makes her one of the greatest voices of our time.” We have no doubt that, once fans hear the new tune, they will completely agree.

ONE TOO MANY • WORLD TELEVISION PREMIERE Performing with @Pink on the @ACMawards this Wednesday! Tune in at 8/7c pic.twitter.com/R6vZp8Acvx — Keith Urban (@KeithUrban) September 13, 2020

Although Pink isn’t huge in the country scene, she is a well-established artist in her own right. The singer announced her arrival — literally — with her 2001 hit “Get The Party Started.” That same year, she collaborated with Christina Aguilera, Lil Kim, and Maya on the track “Lady Marmalade” for the film Moulin Rouge, which earned the women a Grammy Award for Best Pop Collaboration With Vocals.

Pink went on to win two more Grammy Awards for Best Female Rock Vocal Performance for “Trouble” and Best Pop Collaboration With Vocals for “Imagine.” Now a wife and mother-of-two, Pink has gotten more experimental with her music choices, and fans have followed her evolution every step of the way. Her collaboration with Keith is just one of the many ways this exceptional artist keeps her admirers interested and welcomes new fans along the way!