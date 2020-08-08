Pink & Her Lookalike Daughter Willow, 9, Twin In Adorable Pic Of Them Cuddled Up – ‘My Baby Girl’

Superstar singer Pink and her daughter Willow look more alike every day! The blonde duo posed for a selfie together, and they truly look like twins.

It’s hard to believe similar Pink and her mini-me daughter Willow, 9, look! The pair posed for a sweet selfie on August 7, and they were both beaming. “My baby girl,” the 40-year-old “So What” singer captioned the photo. In the snap, she offered major 1950s vibes with a bright red lipstick and white scarf wrapped around her head. She wore what appeared to be a floral bikini top, while little Willow cozied up to her mom in a striped, black and white swimsuit with diamond stud earrings. Her blonde pixie cut was super reminiscent of Pink’s iconic hair cut.

Fans quickly took to the comments, with one writing, “You beautiful freakin thing baby girl. You not bad too Pink.” Another commented, “She is so beautiful… well you both are.” It’s hard to believe how quickly Willow is growing up! Pink shares the nine-year-old, along with a three-year-old son Jameson Moon with her longtime hubby Carey Hart. The 44-year-old freestyle motocross competitor recently took to Instagram to share a tribute to their eldest child as she celebrated her birthday in June.

“My sweet daughter willow. Where do I start,” he captioned the sweet post. “You have shown me what love of a child is all about. You changed my life from the moment your mama was pregnant. I always wanted to be a father and thank you for choosing me as your papa. You impress me everyday you walk this planet.” He added, “One of the biggest joys I have with you is watching you grow into your own independent person each day that passes. You are gonna change the world one day, munchkin. I could not [be] more proud and in love with you.”

The couple, who have been married for over a decade, are certainly raising their kids with great values. Back in June, they marched in solidarity with hundreds of thousands of people around the country, in the wake of the tragic death of George Floyd. Pink shared a photo of herself at a protest in the Santa Ynez Valley in California, and made a powerful statement with the clothing she wore, stepping out in a blue tee that read ‘Nah’ over the subheading, “Rosa Parks, 1955”.