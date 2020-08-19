Pink Embraces Her Self-Professed ‘Thunder Thighs’ While Wakesurfing — See Pic

Pink has always been proud of the body she has and is thankful for her ‘thunder thighs,’ which allowed her to totally crush a lake wakesurfing session in a new photo.

After battling a horrible case of COVID-19 in March and April, Pink’s health is back and she’s as strong as ever. The 40-year-old singer rode the waves like a pro on a wakeboard in an Instagram photo she shared with fans on Aug. 18. The mother of two showed off her strong and powerful legs maneuvering the board through a boat’s wake. She poked fun at her muscular limbs, captioning the photo, “I always wondered why God gave me thunder thighs. It’s cause he knew I’d use them.” The “Beautiful Trauma” singer has always been empowering about her body, and this caption was no exception.

The body-positive singer added the hashtags “#strongismygoal” and “#joyful” to her post, which got applause emojis from supermodel pal Gisele Bundchen, 40. Chef and cycling pal Jason Roberts told Pink in the comments, “I remember them strong legs crushing 100 miles to feed hungry kids @chefscycle…skills are multiplying,” referring to Pink biking 100 miles in a day in 2017 to raise money for the charity No Kid Hungry.

Joking about her figure aside, Pink, husband Carey Hart, 45, and their two children, daughter Willow, 9, and son Jameson, 3, are on a boating trip where she has been sharing IG photos of her adorable family. They appear to be on a getaway to central California’s Lake Nacimiento in San Louis Obispo County, where the fam vacationed in June 2019.

Pink shared a video of Carey holding onto Jameson as he took him for a wakeboarding session on Aug. 17, as DJ Snake and Lil Jon‘s 2013 smash “Turn Down For What” played in the background aboard the boat. Carey shared the same video to his IG page and gushed, “The stoke is real!!!!! Jamo’s 1st day on the @hyperlitewake wake surf board w/ papa. Kid is nuts!!!! Watch at the 30 second mark when he starts to head bang to @liljon. He said it’s his favorite song. I’m beyond stoked to have these moments w/ my family. So happy I got my @mcboatcompany boat to make these memories. Have a great week, everyone.” What a way to spend a Monday!

In a super precious photo, Pink shared a selfie holding Jameson as he rested his head on her shoulder while still wearing his life vest. He looked as if he was pooped out from his first ever wakeboarding session, appearing nearly asleep. The smiling singer captioned the heartwarming Aug. 17 snapshot, “Lake days are the best days.” After the dire health crisis that Pink and Jameson went through with COVID-19 in March and April where they were so incredibly sick, it is so good to see them happy, healthy and active.