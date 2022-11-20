Pink Pays Tribute To Olivia Newton-John At AMAs With Powerhouse Rendition Of ‘Hopelessly Devoted To You’

There’s no one, now or ever, who will come close to singing the Grease ballad ‘Hopelessly Devoted To You’ quite like Olivia Newton-John, but to honor the late actress and performer, Pink gave it a try — and came damn near close to perfection. Along with performing her new single for the first time live at the American Music Awards, Pink was asked to pay tribute to the Olivia, who passed away earlier this year.

While wearing a gorgeous white feathered full length gown, she belted out the song beautifully with every single person in the audience singing along. In her lifetime, Olivia was a 10-time AMA winner and she even hosted the 1976 show with Glen Campbell and Aretha Franklin. Pink did the song – and Olivia – justice, putting her own one-of-a-kind spin on the powerful high notes and the soulful low moments of the ballad.

Her tribute came after she opened the show with a roller disco level performance of her new single, ‘Never Gonna Not Dance Again.’ She traded in her high-flying stunts to keep both feet on the ground, but they were strapped to roller skates and she showed some insane control doing spins, twirls, and leading a conga line without missing a single beat!

Pink honored Olivia Newton-John at the #AMAs with a tribute performance of Hopelessly Devoted To You. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/KpdgF85jCe — E! News (@enews) November 21, 2022

Pink’s performance wasn’t the only tribute of the night. Stevie Wonder joins Charlie Puth and Ari Lennox to perform a medley of Lionel Richie’s hits in tribute to the enduring star who is this year’s Icon Award recipient. Other performers for the night included Carrie Underwood, Dove Cameron, and Bebe Rexha.

Ahead of her electric performances, Pink hit the red carpet with her family: husband Carey Hart, daughter Willow Sage, and son Jameson Moon. Her squad all dressed in black, while she wore a stunning bejeweled halter flapper dress in a stunning black and yellow color that she took from, what for it, Cher‘s closet!

“I’m wearing Bob Mackie. This is from Cher’s closet. I asked her if I could borrow some Bob Mackie tonight.” Pink told Extra! on the red carpet, “I am honoring a legend… In the spirit of that, I should honor other legends as well, and that’s Cher and Bob Mackie.”

Pink is about to embark on an exciting year for her. The new single comes off her forthcoming 9th studio album TRUSTFALL, which will drop in February of next year. As is expected of her at this point, she will embark on a massive, concert tour following the release. The Summer Carnival tour will hit North American stadiums with a lineup featuring Brandi Carlile, Pat Benatar and Neil Girlado, Grouplove and KidCutUp.