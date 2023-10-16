Pink Postpones Concert Shows Due to ‘Immediate’ Family ‘Medical Issues’

Image Credit: John Salangsang/Shutterstock

Pink, 44, sent her “sincerest apologies” to fans after she was forced to postpone her upcoming concerts in Tacoma, WA on October 16. The singer took to social media that afternoon to reveal that she had to reschedule the next two dates of her tour due to a “family medical” issue. “I send my sincerest apologies, love and health to all,” the 44-year-old captioned the note via Instagram and X (Twitter).

In the statement, Pink revealed that the October 17 and October 18 shows in Tacoma would be rescheduled for a later date. “TACOMA SHOWS POSTPONED: I AM SO SORRY TO INFORM THE TACOMA TICKET HOLDERS THAT THE TWO SHOWS OCTOBER 17 AND OCTOBER 18 (TOMORROW AND WEDNESDAY) WILL BE POSTPONED,” the statement began. She also confirmed that the cancellation was due to a family matter that required her “immediate attention.”

“LIVE NATION ARE WORKING ON FUTURE DATES TO RESCHEDULE. FAMILY MEDICAL ISSUES REQUIRE OUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION,” she added. “I SEND EVERYONE MY SINCEREST APOLOGIES FOR ANY INCONVENIENCE THIS HAS CAUSED. I AM SENDING NOTHING BUT LOVE AND HEALTH TO ALL.” The Grammy winner kicked off her Summer Carnival tour in June and is set to tour across the U.S. through November.

Soon after she made the announcement that Monday, many of Pink’s 10.3 million followers took to the comments to react to the somber news. “Lots of love to you and the fam. We will all be there whenever you are ready for us. Nothing but love and good thoughts coming your way!!” one fan gushed, while another added, “Take care of you and the family, we know you don’t cancel shows for any reason if not something really serious.” Following her tour dates in Tacoma, Pink is set to perform in Vancouver, British Columbia on October 20.

Since the tour kicked off in the summer, Pink has made headlines on multiple occasions in connection to the tour. When the tour kicked off, her daughter, Willow, 12, hit the stage with her famous momma and they performed the song “Cover Me In Sunshine.” Pink is married to Carey Hart, 48, and they share two children including son Jameson Moon. Nearly one month later, the tour made headlines again after a fan tossed ashes on the stage. “This is your mom. I don’t know how I feel about this,” she said seemingly in shock at the time.