Pink’s Daughter Willow, 12, Performs With Her Mom On Opening Night of Summer Tour 2023

Pink, 43, was joined by a special and talented guest to kick off her Summer Carnival 2023 tour on Wednesday, June 7. The Grammy Award winner’s daughter Willow, 12, came on stage at the University of Bolton Stadium in England and the duo performed their 2021 song “Cover Me In Sunshine” together. The beautiful performance was shared on social media by many, including Pink’s husband Carey Hart, 47, who was not at the concert. In Carey’s video, the camera panned to all the fans in the audience watching in awe as Willow sang into the mic on stage. After performance, Willow waved to the crowd and got a big hug and kiss from her proud mom.

Carey, who also shares son Jameson Moon, 6, with Pink, who he married in 2006, praised Willow’s performance in his Instagram caption. “So proud of Willz to get up on stage w/ mama @pink !!!!!” the pro biker wrote. “Must be a surreal moment for mama to have w/ her lil girl on stage. Looks like 1st show of the tour kicked a**!!!!!” he added. “Can’t wait to catch up end of this month and see for myself. Summer is grind time.”

View Related Gallery Celeb Moms Out With Their Kids: Photos Of Gwen Stefani & More Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Laura Dern and Ben Harper reunite to watch their daughter, Jaya, graduate high school in Los Angeles. Ben brought along all of his kids including his son with Laura, Ellery. His younger kids got along great with the older siblings and Laura and Ben look to be on great terms. Laura's mother, Diane Ladd, was also in attendance. Pictured: Laura Dern, Ben Harper BACKGRID USA 4 JUNE 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

In the comments section, Pink’s fans applauded Willow for singing on stage next to her mom. “I was there and it was awesome. Mama Pink was emotional,” one fan said. Another wrote, “Wow so freaking awesome.” A third fan said that Willow was “magical” in her performance with Pink. Pink is on her summer tour until March 2024. She has shows across Europe, North America, New Zealand, and Australia.

Pink’s daughter has followed in her mom’s footsteps as a singer. Before Willow featured on “Cover Me In Sunshine” in 2021, Pink showed off her daughter’s singing abilities with cute videos on TikTok. The mother-daughter duo also teamed up in 2020 for The Disney Holiday Singalong where they performed a duet of the classic “The Christmas Song.” Willow has even adopted Pink’s performing talent, like when she joined Pink on stage at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards for an impressive aerial routine, which is one of the pop icon’s signature moves during her concerts.

Pink and Willow aren’t the only famous mother-daughter pair performing on tour right now. Beyonce has been joined by her 11-year-old Blue Ivy Carter for several shows on her Renaissance World Tour. Bey and Blue even wore matching outfits for their shows in Paris and London.