Pink Holds Hands With Lookalike Son Jameson, 6, In NYC: Photos

Pink was bundled up in a fashionable outfit as she laughed and spent time with her adorable youngest child in the Tribeca area of the city.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
February 19, 2023 5:51PM EST
View gallery
Pink Pink - 2006
Beverly Hills, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Pink, AKA, Alecia Beth Moore, leaves Balayage by Nancy Braun hair salon in Beverly Hills wearing leopard print Dolce Gabbana sneakers and carrying many bags. Pictured: Pink, Alecia Beth Moore BACKGRID USA 5 MARCH 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Willow Sage Hart, Pink 51st Annual CMA Awards, Arrivals, Nashville, USA - 08 Nov 2017
Image Credit: JosiahW / BACKGRID

Pink, 43, spent some quality time with her son Jameson, 6, in the Big Apple this week. The singer was photographed holding the blond haired cutie’s hand as they walked on a sidewalk in the Tribeca area of New York City, NY, and looked content and happy. They both flashed smiles during the stroll, which also included a pal.

Pink, Jameson
Pink walking with Jameson in NYC. (JosiahW / BACKGRID)

The “Glitter in the Air” creator wore a black jacket, baggy camouflaged pants, and black and white sneakers during the outing. She also added a black baseball cap and sunglasses to her look. Jameson, whose father is Pink’s husband Carey Hart, also looked stylish in a dark blue puffer coat with pants that had one blue leg and one gray leg, and black sneakers.

Pink, Jameson
They looked thrilled to be out and about together. (JosiahW / BACKGRID)

Pink and Jameson’s latest NYC walk comes after the former made headlines for seemingly shading fellow singer Christina Aguilera when reflecting back on their time making the “Lady Marmalade” music video, in a recent interview. She admitted it wasn’t the best experience to create the project, which also included Lil Kim and Mya, because there was “fuss” and there were “personalities” on set.

“It wasn’t very fun to make,” she told BuzzFeedUK, in their TikTok video. “I’m all about fun and it was, like, a lot of fuss and there were some personalities.” She concluded that, “Kim and Mya were nice,” but didn’t mention Christina.

Since Pink and Christina are known to have had a feud in the past, many reacted to Pink’s comment about the video and it sparked rumors that the beef between them still existed. It didn’t take long for the talented artist to set the record straight by responding to the speculation. “Y’all are nuts,” she wrote in a Feb. 18 tweet on Twitter. “Xtina had sh*t to do with who was on that song.”

“If you don’t know by now- I’m not ‘shading’ someone by telling it over and over and over what actually happened,” she continued. “I’m zero percent interested in your f*cking drama. If you haven’t noticed- I’m a little busy selling…And by selling- I mean tickets and albums and bake sales and sh*t.”

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad