Pink Holds Hands With Lookalike Son Jameson, 6, In NYC: Photos

Pink, 43, spent some quality time with her son Jameson, 6, in the Big Apple this week. The singer was photographed holding the blond haired cutie’s hand as they walked on a sidewalk in the Tribeca area of New York City, NY, and looked content and happy. They both flashed smiles during the stroll, which also included a pal.

The “Glitter in the Air” creator wore a black jacket, baggy camouflaged pants, and black and white sneakers during the outing. She also added a black baseball cap and sunglasses to her look. Jameson, whose father is Pink’s husband Carey Hart, also looked stylish in a dark blue puffer coat with pants that had one blue leg and one gray leg, and black sneakers.

Pink and Jameson’s latest NYC walk comes after the former made headlines for seemingly shading fellow singer Christina Aguilera when reflecting back on their time making the “Lady Marmalade” music video, in a recent interview. She admitted it wasn’t the best experience to create the project, which also included Lil Kim and Mya, because there was “fuss” and there were “personalities” on set.

“It wasn’t very fun to make,” she told BuzzFeedUK, in their TikTok video. “I’m all about fun and it was, like, a lot of fuss and there were some personalities.” She concluded that, “Kim and Mya were nice,” but didn’t mention Christina.

Since Pink and Christina are known to have had a feud in the past, many reacted to Pink’s comment about the video and it sparked rumors that the beef between them still existed. It didn’t take long for the talented artist to set the record straight by responding to the speculation. “Y’all are nuts,” she wrote in a Feb. 18 tweet on Twitter. “Xtina had sh*t to do with who was on that song.”

“If you don’t know by now- I’m not ‘shading’ someone by telling it over and over and over what actually happened,” she continued. “I’m zero percent interested in your f*cking drama. If you haven’t noticed- I’m a little busy selling…And by selling- I mean tickets and albums and bake sales and sh*t.”