Pink Appears To Shade Christina Aguilera Over 2001’s ‘Lady Marmalade’ Video: ‘Mya & Kim Were Nice’

Pink, 43, seemed to shade Christina Aguilera, 42, when she talked about making the music video for their 2001 hit song “Lady Marmalade,” in a new interview. The singer, who was also joined by Mya and Lil Kim for the memorable project, admitted she didn’t have a “very fun” time when filming in the fancy outfits. She also added that there seemed to be “fuss” among some of the people involved.

“It wasn’t very fun to make,” Pink told BuzzFeedUK, in their TikTok video. “I’m all about fun and it was, like, a lot of fuss and there were some personalities.” She concluded that, “Kim and Mya were nice,” without mentioning Christina.

Pink was ranking her top 12 music videos when she discussed the process of making “Lady Marmalade” and she ended up putting the video in the last position. Although she didn’t directly mention Christina, the “Glitter in the Air” crooner is known for previously revealing she had some beef with her back in the day. She talked about it on Watch What Happens Live in 2017 and said that they were all cool by then.

“We were super young and super new at the whole thing. I think I’m an alpha and she’s an alpha. And I’m used to taking my altercations physical and she’s used to having them verbal. We’re just very different,” Pink said on the show. “Women have to learn how to support each other. It’s not taught to us on the playground.”

After host Andy Cohen went on to ask her if they ever got into a physical altercation, Pink claimed Christina “swung” at her once. “Actually, she swung on me in a club, which was hilarious. I was like, ‘What’s happening right now. What’s happening?’” she explained.

“We’re fine. Look, she’s so talented and deep down, I’ve had bad days too, she’s a really sweet person,” she continued. “We made up on The Voice. I mean, it was funny, I laughed. We made up on The Voice. I hadn’t seen her in years and years and years and we became moms. We grew up and we hugged it out. It’s that simple and I feel so good about that. And also, we did a song together.”

Christina responded to Pink’s claims during her own Watch What Happens Live interview and seemed to disagree. “Wait, wait. Look at her, look at me. I wouldn’t swing on her. She can beat my ass. She could really beat my ass then,” she said.