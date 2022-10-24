Pink, 43, Sunbathes In A Bikini As She Posts ‘Thirst Trap’ From Mexico: Photo

Pink heated up Instagram with a sexy new photo taken during her vacation to Mexico. See the smoking-hot snapshot here!

Pink
Image Credit: Jim Ruymen/UPI/Shutterstock

Now that’s how you post a thirst trap! Pink, 43, slipped into a sexy black bikini to sunbathe in Mexico in a smoking-hot photo that she shared to Instagram on October 23. The “Who Knew” singer laid out in her two-piece swimsuit which showcased her stunning body. Pink covered her face with a red baseball cap while the rest of her body soaked up the sun.

Pink captioned her post, “Mexico makes me thirsty,” with a few hashtags including “#thirsttrap” and “#stronglikebull”. Some of Pink’s famous followers like Mandy Moore and Juliette Lewis complimented her bikini body in the comments section. Pink’s fans also went wild over the photo and showered the mother-of-two with so much love and support.

“Those legs though! I hope I’m as fit as you when I’m your age,” one fan said to the 43-year-old singer. Another fan called Pink “fabulous”, while more of her followers said that she deserves the vacation, after putting in so much hard work in the music industry.

Pink actually has a new single called “Never Gonna Not Dance Again” coming out on November 4. It’s Pink’s first music release since her protest song “Irrelevant” which was inspired by Roe V. Wade being overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court in June. Pink’s new song is much more light-hearted based on the glimpses she’s given into the new song, including a video of herself rollerblading through a supermarket to the song.

Pink’s fans also have her upcoming Summer Carnival 2023 tour to look forward to. The Grammy Award winner will be performing at several venues in the U.K. and Europe from June 2023 to July 2023. She announced the tour on October 7 via Instagram and wrote, “UK and Europe, I’m coming for ya! Can’t wait to see your beautiful faces next summer!”

