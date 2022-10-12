Mindy Kaling, 43, Shows Off Weight Loss In Hot Pink Mini Dress: Photos

Mindy Kaling is living her best life…in pink, of course! The Office star, 43, took to Instagram on Wednesday, October 12, to show off her weight loss in a revealing mini dress. “First of all, how dare you,” she captioned the photos, which were set to a voice audio track. Mindy slayed in the plunging hot pink, cutout mini dress with long sleeves as she posed for the camera. She paired the look with silver strappy shoes and loose curls as she stood in front of palm leaves for the pics. “Yeah, I’m sorry, did you just say you don’t like the color pink?” an incredulous voice asked as Mindy’s Barbiecore inspired pics shuffled in the post. “Yeah, yeah, no, grow up. Grow up okay, let me know when you grow up.”

Mindy perfectly captured the mood of the voice track with the hilarious reel, and her 6.4 million followers on the platform took to her comments thread to gush about the sexy look. “Yes in that dress,” commented a fan alongside fire emojis, while another wrote, “I mean… u look amazing.” A third reacted, “skinny mini,” while another follower quipped, “I have just one question: how dare you! Kelly Kapoor,” referencing her legendary character from the long running NBC sitcom that first launched her into stardom.

Earlier this year, the dynamic mother of two spoke out about the simple way she achieved her increasingly evident weight loss after having her children. “I eat what I like to eat,” she told Entertainment Tonight in an interview published in April. “If I do any kind of restrictive diet, it never really works for me. I just eat less of it.” She added that, “I wish there was something more juicy or dynamic about the way that I’ve lost a little bit of weight, but that’s the way I’ve done it.” The talented writer is mom to daughter Katherine (Kit), now four years old, who was born in December of 2017, and son Spencer Avu, born in September of 2020. She has never disclosed the identity of their father.