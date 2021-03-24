‘The Office’ Cast Then & Now: See John Krasinski, Steve Carell & More 16 Years Later

‘The Office’ turns 16 on March 24, but it still makes the perfect binge-watch. Take a look back at the iconic cast then and now.

The Office premiered in 2005 and came to an end in 2013, but the fans of the show are still so passionate about the employees at the Dunder Mifflin Paper Company. After 9 seasons and 201 episodes, the characters and stars of The Office are near and dear to our hearts. Seriously, who didn’t cry when Jim confessed his love for Pam, or when Michael Scott said goodbye to Dunder Mifflin?

The show had a resurgence when it was available on Netflix, and the show keeps gaining fans with each passing year. As of January 2021, The Office collection moved to Peacock. Even after all these years, The Office is still worth binging over and over again.

The cast has gone on to become major stars in front of and behind the camera. John Krasinski, 41, who played Jim Halpert, is now one of Hollywood’s biggest action stars. He currently stars as Jack Ryan in the hit Amazon series of the same name. John also directed, co-wrote, and starred in the 2018 horror film A Quiet Place with wife Emily Blunt, 38. He returned to direct and co-write the sequel, which will be released in 2021.

Steve Carell, 57, starred as the one and only Michael Scott. The role remains his most widely-recognized role even after 15 years. Steve has starred in hit films like The Big Short, Vice, and more. He continues to voice the role of Gru in the Despicable Me universe.

Steve earned an Oscar nomination in 2015 for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role for his performance in Foxcatcher. The actor has also had other major roles in television shows like The Morning Show and Space Force, both of which have been renewed for second seasons.

The stars of the show are still really close after all these years. The cast reunited in May 2020 to host a virtual wedding for two Office superfans. Jenna Fischer, 47, and Angela Kinsey, 49, a.k.a. Pam Beesly and Angela Martin, currently host the Office Ladies podcast together. Mindy Kaling and B.J. Novak, both 41, who played Kelly Kapoor and Ryan Howard, are still best friends even after dating. B.J. is the godfather to Mindy’s two kids. The Office stars are practically like family!