Mindy Kaling Reveals She Secretly Gave Birth To Baby No. 2: Actress Welcomes Son Spencer

Mindy Kaling has welcomed baby #2! The actress confirmed it ‘feels so strange’ to finally announce the news during an interview with Stephen Colbert.

Mindy Kaling, 41, is a mom again! The Mindy Project actress confirmed she welcomed her second child, son Spencer, after a top secret pregnancy in September. “I’m telling it for the first time now, it feels so strange. But I gave birth to a baby boy on September 3,” she revealed to Stephen Colbert on The Late Show. “I know! I know! This is news to a lot of people..It’s true,” she added, as the late night host exclaimed, “No one even knew you were pregnant!”

“I got something I rarely get these days which is some good news. If you wouldn’t mind sharing with our audience, I think they would be thrilled to find out something that nobody knows — until this moment,” Stephen set up the announcement during a virtual interview. “Do we have a name yet?” he asked. “Yes, he has a name — his name is Spencer! I forgot the most important part of it,” she hilariously added, rocking a hot pink dress for the appearance.

Mindy is also mom to daughter Katherine, 2, who she welcomed in Dec. 2017 also following a secret pregnancy. The actress has not revealed who Katherine or Spencer’s father is. She previously confirmed her daughter’s middle name Swati is a tribute to her late mother Swati Roysircar, who died in 2012 following a battle with pancreatic cancer. Recently, Mindy shared a photo of her little girl as she encouraged her followers to get out and vote. “#imvotingfor my daughter Kit. I want her to grow up with leaders who think and speak with integrity. Who show that measured and thoughtful responses do not show weakness. I want her to see that her elected leaders can be the children of immigrants, as her mom is,” she wrote in an inspiring tweet.

“I always knew I wanted to be a mom, but I would have put it off and put it off. I’m happy that it happened when it did,” she confessed to Glamour in June 2019. The Office alum went on to say she was “so grateful” for having her daughter, particularly since her relationship with her own mother was so important to her. “I would have put it off indefinitely. I’ve seen firsthand the heartbreak of women who have waited to get pregnant. For me, my relationship with my mother was such an integral part of my life,” she added.

“Thinking back on our relationship is still such a huge source of my happiness day-to-day, so I’m so grateful for having Katherine,” Mindy gushed, adding that her mom “was incredibly fierce and so devoted” in another 2017 interview with People. “[My mom] just loved us and really wanted us to be happy no matter what we did. My career choice was not something that she was familiar with and she was just so supportive of that. And if I could give that to my child, just the open-mindedness, I’d be so happy,” she also said.