Blake Lively Stuns In Hot Pink Mini Dress For Gigi Hadid’s 27th Birthday: Photos

Blake Lively, 34, sure knows how to make a lasting impression with her outfits and she did just that during her latest outing! The actress wore a sleeveless hot pink mini dress and red heels to celebrate Gigi Hadid‘s 27th birthday at the Zero Bond in New York City on April 23. She also had her long blonde hair down and parted to the side and added dangling earrings to her look.

The beauty’s makeup looked classy and natural and she was all smiles while being photographed walking outside the party location. She held a clutch purse that matched her shoes and definitely proved to be one of the best dressed at the star-studded event.

Other attendees included Emily Ratajkowski, Antoni Porowski, Martha Hunt, and Helena Christensen. Gigi also looked great at her festivities in a white lacy crop top under a matching blazer with square shoulder pads and flared out pants. She also wore white heels and had her hair pulled back into a ponytail while accessorizing with multiple necklaces and earrings.

Before she showed up to Gigi’s bash. Blake made headlines for being spotted on an outing with her husband Ryan Reynolds just a couple of weeks ago. She was wearing workout clothes that included a black crop top and pants as well as sneakers and she had her hair down. Ryan was dressed quite differently in a dark blue button-down top under an olive green jacket, tan pants, and sneakers. He also wore a hat and glasses to top off the look.

Blake and Ryan are known as one of Hollywood’s most good-looking couples and from their latest looks, it’s easy to see why! Blake also rocked a sports bra and leggings while strolling around the Big Apple in March and looked incredible once again, proving that she doesn’t need a glamorous outfit to be a fashion inspiration!