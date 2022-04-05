Fashion

Blake Lively Hits Chilly NYC Streets In Workout Clothes With Ryan Reynolds: Photos

blake lively
BrosNYC / BACKGRID
New York City, NY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds go for a stroll after she hit the gym in Manhattan’s Downtown area. Blake met up with Ryan after her intense workout session. She can be seen wearing her “Alo” brand spandex. The Gossip Girl star must have still been energized from her workout as she stepped out in her sports top despite the chilly weather. Pictured: Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds BACKGRID USA 5 APRIL 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: BrosNYC / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Kendall Jenner looks svelte as she leaves a pilates class in West Hollywood. Pictured: Kendall Jenner Ref: SPL5286581 270122 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: ENT / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No France Rights, No Italy Rights, No Japan Rights
Lucy Hale walks her two dogs in the L.A. sunshine showing off her fit arms wearing a white tank top and tight jeans in L.A. on Tuesday. 25 Jan 2022 Pictured: Lucy Hale walks her two dogs in the L.A. sunshine showing off her fit arms wearing a white tank top and tight jeans. Photo credit: REEL INTERSTAR / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA822637_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 11 Photos.
Lifestyle Director

Blake Lively braved the cold weather in NYC when she showed off her toned figure in a tiny sports bra with sweatpants while on a stroll with Ryan Reynolds.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds hit the chilly NYC streets when Blake rocked a sporty ensemble. The 34-year-old opted to wear a plunging, scoop-neck sports bra with high-waisted sweatpants. She chose to keep her jacket off, draping it over her arms while Ryan was bundled up.

blake lively
Blake Lively rocked a navy blue Alo Yoga sports bra with high-waisted sweatpants & sneakers while out in NYC with Ryan Reynolds. (BrosNYC / BACKGRID)

Blake looked fabulous in her navy blue Alo sports bra with high-waisted, baggy navy blue sweatpants. She topped her look off with pastel sneakers, a colorful plaid sweater wrapped around her waist, a crossbody bag, and a baggy coat draped over her arm.

As for Ryan, he rocked a pair of fitted khaki pants with a navy blue button-down shirt, a forest green jacket, a hat, and sneakers.

Related Gallery

Ryan Reynolds & Blake Lively -- A History Of Their Love In Photos

New York City, NY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds go for a stroll after she hit the gym in Manhattan’s Downtown area. Blake met up with Ryan after her intense workout session. She can be seen wearing her “Alo” brand spandex. The Gossip Girl star must have still been energized from her workout as she stepped out in her sports top despite the chilly weather. Pictured: Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds BACKGRID USA 5 APRIL 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: BrosNYC / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Actors Ryan Reynolds, left, and Blake Lively attend the world premiere of "The Adam Project" at Alice Tully Hall, in New York World Premiere of "The Adam Project", New York, United States - 28 Feb 2022
EXCLUSIVE: Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Out and About on a Windy Day in NYC Tribeca, NY. 18 Jan 2022 Pictured: Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA820930_017.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

Blake has been rocking sports bras around NYC a lot lately and just the other day, she rocked a similar look when she threw on the same Alo Yoga Wellness Bra with a pair of high-waisted, black drawstring joggers, Nike Air Max Shimmer Polka Dot Sand Sneakers, and an oversized brown checkered button-down shirt on top.

Meanwhile, when Blake isn’t dressed down, she is dressed to the nines for events. Just recently she attended the Gem Awards when she wore a stunning black Sergio Hudson Fall 2021 Dress. The skintight dress featured a plunging black leather bodice with long sleeves and a keyhole cutout on the waist and chest.

She accessorized her look with a Chanel Calfskin Canebiers Medium Net Flap Dark Gold purse and a pair of sparkly Christian Louboutin Super Vic Pumps.