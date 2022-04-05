Blake Lively Hits Chilly NYC Streets In Workout Clothes With Ryan Reynolds: Photos

Blake Lively braved the cold weather in NYC when she showed off her toned figure in a tiny sports bra with sweatpants while on a stroll with Ryan Reynolds.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds hit the chilly NYC streets when Blake rocked a sporty ensemble. The 34-year-old opted to wear a plunging, scoop-neck sports bra with high-waisted sweatpants. She chose to keep her jacket off, draping it over her arms while Ryan was bundled up.

Blake looked fabulous in her navy blue Alo sports bra with high-waisted, baggy navy blue sweatpants. She topped her look off with pastel sneakers, a colorful plaid sweater wrapped around her waist, a crossbody bag, and a baggy coat draped over her arm.

As for Ryan, he rocked a pair of fitted khaki pants with a navy blue button-down shirt, a forest green jacket, a hat, and sneakers.

Blake has been rocking sports bras around NYC a lot lately and just the other day, she rocked a similar look when she threw on the same Alo Yoga Wellness Bra with a pair of high-waisted, black drawstring joggers, Nike Air Max Shimmer Polka Dot Sand Sneakers, and an oversized brown checkered button-down shirt on top.

Meanwhile, when Blake isn’t dressed down, she is dressed to the nines for events. Just recently she attended the Gem Awards when she wore a stunning black Sergio Hudson Fall 2021 Dress. The skintight dress featured a plunging black leather bodice with long sleeves and a keyhole cutout on the waist and chest.

She accessorized her look with a Chanel Calfskin Canebiers Medium Net Flap Dark Gold purse and a pair of sparkly Christian Louboutin Super Vic Pumps.