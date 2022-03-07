Blake Lively Rocks Unbuttoned Shirt & Sports Bra While Out For Solo Stroll In NYC – Photos
Blake Lively stepped out in the Big Apple on Monday in a casual-chic look, dressed down but just as stylish as ever.
Blake Lively rocked a casual, yet stunning style on Monday as she was out and about in New York City. In photos you can see here, The Rhythm Section actress wore a checker-print “shacket” over a black sports bra, pairing the look with black joggers and white sneakers. The 34-year-old, whose husband Ryan Reynolds just vowed to match $1 million donations in support of refugees fleeing the ongoing Russian attacks on Ukraine, also wore her signature honey blonde locks down and lightly tousled for the NYC outing, seemingly on a call with AirPods in her ears.
Whether she’s dressed down or up, Blake always seems to look fabulous. We recently caught up with the actress at her husband’s premiere of The Adam Project in NYC, as she wowed on the blue carpet in a long sleeveless plunging dress with a high slit and multiple pastel colors. The stylish fashion choice included light pinks, purples, blues, and greens, which were all separated into sections, and the beauty added white round earrings and strappy shoes to the look.
Ryan, for his part, wore a dark gray suit and tie with pinstripes and black shoes as he greeted onlookers and fellow castmates from the highly-anticipated film. Other stars that showed and posed for pics included Hugh Jackman, Jennifer Garner, Mark Ruffalo, and more.
Before turning heads at the Netflix movie premiere, Blake again made headlines for her fashion at the opening of Broadway’s Music Man on Feb. 10. The talented star wore a bright purple suit that included a blazer and pants and a plunging silky under top by Sergio Hudson. She also wore matching shoes and green dangling earrings that went perfectly with her outfit and long curly hair.
The former Gossip Girl star is known for her style. In addition to her casual looks on the street or high-fashion styles for movie premieres, Blake also stunned at New York Fashion Week for her good friend Michael Kors‘ show, wearing the designer head-to-toe in a glamorously chic baby blue look.