Blake Lively Rocks Unbuttoned Shirt & Sports Bra While Out For Solo Stroll In NYC – Photos

Blake Lively rocked a casual, yet stunning style on Monday as she was out and about in New York City. In photos you can see here, The Rhythm Section actress wore a checker-print “shacket” over a black sports bra, pairing the look with black joggers and white sneakers. The 34-year-old, whose husband Ryan Reynolds just vowed to match $1 million donations in support of refugees fleeing the ongoing Russian attacks on Ukraine, also wore her signature honey blonde locks down and lightly tousled for the NYC outing, seemingly on a call with AirPods in her ears.

Whether she’s dressed down or up, Blake always seems to look fabulous. We recently caught up with the actress at her husband’s premiere of The Adam Project in NYC, as she wowed on the blue carpet in a long sleeveless plunging dress with a high slit and multiple pastel colors. The stylish fashion choice included light pinks, purples, blues, and greens, which were all separated into sections, and the beauty added white round earrings and strappy shoes to the look.